Tensions rose between nuclear weapons and Pakistan India after a deadly terrorist attack targeting Hindu tourists





After Tuesday murder by terrorists of 26 tourists in a mountainous station in the Indian cashmere, New Delhi imposes strong diplomatic sanctions in Pakistan, while Islamabad is considering countermeasures. Do the two nuclear arms countries now go to the border on a hot war?

The Hindu nationalists put pressure on Modi to respond strongly, but I am not sure that the Prime Minister is impatient to carry out a total war, a former Western diplomat in New Delhi who keeps links with Indian officials, told Sun. Anger in India during the Tuesday attack, however, is boiling. Mr. Modi may need to increase the confrontation of Pakistan, after skirmishes between countries have been at a low reflux in recent years.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indias, Vikram Misri, announced on Wednesday several measures, notably in demode of diplomatic relations, expeling Pakistani diplomats and recalling the Indian officials of Islamabad. Pakistani military attachés in New Delhi were declared Personae Non Grata. Pakistani tourist visas have been canceled and border passages are closed. The bilateral treaties, including on the sharing of the water from the Indus rivers, are suspended.

For the moment, the announced measures of New Delhis are limited to the diplomatic arena. On Thursday, the Minister of Defense of Indias, Rajnath Singh, should lead a meeting of all representatives of the government, including representatives of all parts of the country, to consider other measures.

In Islamabad, Prime Minister Sharif will convene the Pakistani National Security Committee to respond to the Indian government, the Minister of Foreign Affairs announced. Pakistan is entangled in several political crises, notably the imprisonment of a former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who is largely considered to be the most popular politician in the country. Will internal turbulence prevent an escalation in relations with India?

The Indian authorities have arrested at least 1,500 people through Jammu-et-Cachemire after Tuesday declining tourists in the Pahalgam region, known as the Switzerland of India. The murder of at least 25 Indians and a Nepalese has been the worst terrorist attack in India in recent years. An little -known group, called the resistance to cashmere, took responsibility on Wednesday.

The faction, whose armed men would have made sure that the victims were not Muslim before shooting, is largely considered to be a ramification of the groups based in Pakistan supported by the security agencies of Islamabads. These include Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. We do not know what caused the fatal terrorist attack, which followed a long period of relative calm in the disputes between Pakistan and India on the control of the cashmere.

The attack deliberately targeted Hindu tourists, separated them, then pulled them to a Point Blank range, said the editor -in -chief of the Hindu Times, Shishir Gupta, a television interviewer. He was orchestrated by Pakistan to humiliate India, he added. Mark my words, India will retaliate.

President Trump called Modi on Tuesday. Vice-president Vance left India on Wednesday after a four-day tour and said that he also spoke to the Prime Minister. Obviously, let us provide any assistance and help that we can provide to the government, to the Indian people, said Vance.

Sympathy has also flocked around the world, as Italian, French, British, German, German and Arab leaders as well as the Israelis, who are increasingly allied with India called to express their support and to offer help. In particular, Communist China firmly condemns this attack, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, said on Tuesday.

The unified response is to arouse hopes among world diplomats that a hot war could be prevented. Can Mr. Modi, however, put a ceiling on Indian anger in response to a massacre widely considered to be orchestrated by the unstable neighbor on the other side of the border?

