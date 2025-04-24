12 SUE Trump Administration States on DW prices 04/23/2025





Twelve states brought a legal action against the administration of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, on Wednesday in New York on Wednesday.

States want to stop the pricing policy of the federal government, arguing that it is illegal and has brought chaos to the American economy.

What does the trial ask?

The trial indicated that the policy implemented by President Donald Trump has left the national trade policy subject to the “whims of Trump rather than in the solid exercise of a legal authority”.

The states listed as complainants in the trial were Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

The trial disputes the affirmation of Trump according to which he can arbitrarily impose the prices according to the international law on the economic powers of emergency. He asked the court to declare the prices as illegal and to prevent government agencies and officers from applying them.

Teslas profit plunge invites Musk to promise a change

The dispute maintains that only Congress has the power to impose prices. He indicates that the president can only invoke the emergency law when there is an “unusual and extraordinary threat” from abroad.

“By claiming the authority to impose immense prices in constant evolution on the goods entering the United States which it chooses, for any reason, he deepens convenient to declare an emergency, the president has turned the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy,” said legal action.

In a press release, Arizona's prosecutor General Kris Mayes said that Trump's pricing program was “crazy”. She added that it was “not only economically reckless, it is illegal”.

California Blazes Legal Trail

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a democrat, continued Trump administration at the American district court in the Northern District of California for tariff policy. He said his condition, as the largest importer in the country, could lose billions of dollars in income.

The spokesman for the White House, Kush Desai, responded to this trial, claiming that the administration “remains determined to attack this national emergency which decimates the American industries and to leave our workers with each tool at our disposal, from prices to negotiations”.

