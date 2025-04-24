Bhutto, Sharif and Khan's political trips





In the tumultuous political landscape of Pakistan, the question arises: who among Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan is truly mounted in power by the mandate of the people, and who were military patronage products?

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the charismatic founder of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), initially gained importance by democratic means. However, his mandate was suddenly finished by a military coup in 1977, which led to his execution. Despite its democratic beginnings, its fall was orchestrated by the military establishment, throwing a shadow on its inheritance.

Nawaz Sharif, with its industrial punjab roots, had a complex relationship with the army. Although he served several times as Prime Minister, his political career was marked by periods of military support and opposition. The allegations of military support during its ascent and the following outsters suggest a symbiotic but controversial relationship with the establishment.

Imran Khan, going from the legend of cricket to the political leader, introduced a populist account focused on anti-corruption and governance reforms. However, its rise to power in 2018 was described by some as a “project” of the military establishment, aimed at countering political rivals. Despite the allegations of support for the base, his mandate was faced with challenges, including allegations of military interference and possibly oust by a vote without confidence in 2022.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's political journey began with his resignation from the government of Ayub Khan, after which he founded the Pakistani peoples' party (PPP) in 1967. Bhutto devoted important efforts to develop party infrastructure, engaging with eminent personalities and the progressive middle class to promote democratic values ​​and introduce social reforms. The PPP challenged the general elections of 1970, widely considered free and fair, and obtained a large number of seats in the National Assembly of Western Pakistan. This victory highlighted the support of the party base and commitment to democratic principles.

The aspiration for political stability and constitutional supremacy can remain elusive unless citizens actively engage in the democratic process

On the other hand, the ascent of Nawaz Sharif in power in the 1990s was characterized by allegations of support for the establishment. The 1990 general elections, which led to the formation of the Sharif Muslim Muslim League (PML), forming a coalition government, were spoiled by allegations of manipulation. The Supreme Court of Pakistan then ruled that the elections were faked, citing evidence of the participation of military organizations and intelligence agencies to influence the political landscape to prevent the PPP from returning to power.

This distinction highlights a fundamental difference between the political trajectories of Bhutto and Sharif. While the rise of Bhutto was rooted in democratic commitment and popular support, the emergence of Sharif was facilitated by external interventions, raising questions about the authenticity of his mandate.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Imran Khan, two eminent political figures in the history of Pakistan, share striking parallels in their experiences with the establishment and the judiciary.

After the military coup of 1977 led by General Zia-UL-HAQ, Bhutto was arrested, tried under martial law and sentenced to death. The trial was spoiled by allegations of judicial prejudice and irregularities, leading to generalized allegations of a “judicial murder”. In 2024, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that Bhutto had not received a fair trial, recognizing the shortcomings of a regular procedure during its conviction and the execution.

The ascent of Imran Khan in power in 2018 is not only the result of electoral success; It has been considerably reinforced by the support of the military establishment of Pakistan. While he presented himself as a reformist alternative to traditional political dynasties, his ascent was facilitated by the support of the establishment, which played a central role in the formation of the political landscape.

During the 2018 elections, parties such as the Muttahida Qaumi (MQM), Jamiat Ulema-Elam-Fazal (JUI-F), the National Awami Party (ANP) and the Pakistan Peoples (PPP) party experienced losses and some of their seats were given to PTI by manipulating the elections. This strategic realignment has created an opportunity to consolidate power and form a government.

However, Khan's mandate was faced with challenges. In April 2022, he became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted by a vote without confidence in Parliament, following a period of political disorders and decreasing support for the coalition partners. Subsequently, he faced legal battles, including the disqualification of the public service for five years due to charges of corruption and false declarations.

He was sentenced in several cases, including accusations related to corruption and the reference to Toshakhana, and sentenced to prison. These cases are politically motivated, aimed at preventing his return to power. Despite the calls and certain convictions canceled, Khan remains incarcerated. It emerges from the circumstances or the political atmosphere of Pakistan that the legal proceedings against him are orchestrated by the establishment to undermine his political influence.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) won a remarkable victory in the February 8 elections, stressing its support for the substantial base, in particular Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab. Despite significant challenges, including a controversial judgment concerning its intra -party elections, which a major majority perceived as influenced by the establishment – the party obtained a dominant presence in the National Assembly. This result highlights the lasting force and resilience of the PTI base, which has remained firm even in the middle of the adversities.

The experiences of the two leaders highlight the concerns concerning the independence of Pakistan's judiciary and the influence of the military establishment in political affairs. While the execution of Bhutto in 1979 is often quoted as a brutal example of exceeding, the legal battles in the process of Khan serve as a contemporary recall of the challenges encountered by the political leaders in Pakistan who face the establishment.

The aspiration for political stability and constitutional supremacy can remain elusive unless citizens actively engage in the democratic process. If the people of Pakistan really want to live in a state governed by democratic principles under the Constitution, they must take the initiative to embark on this trip. Before the 26th amendment, our Constitution was a real democratic document, embodying the ideals of justice, equality and the rule of law.

In the end, I would say that we can disagree with Imran's policy; By observing the constitution, the law and the principles of morality and fair play, it should respect the will of the people of Pakistan, the considerable majority wants it to return to power.

