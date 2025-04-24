



Wall Street gathers for the second day in the hope of a de -escalation of trade tensions between the two biggest savings.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his intention to reduce his paralyzing prices on China, but insisted that the calendar for any relief will depend on Beijing.

Addressing journalists at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that he could announce new prices on American trade partners, including China, in the coming weeks, according to the outcome of its administrative negotiations with other countries.

It depends on them. We have a situation where we have a very, very good place. This is called the United States of America, and it has been scammed for years and years, said that Trump has asked how long it could lower the 145% price that it imposed on most Chinese products.

In the end, what I think will happen is having a lot of good deals, and by the way, if we do not have an agreement with a company or a country, would define the price.

Trump said he was getting along very well with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and he hoped to see the parties concluded an agreement.

Otherwise, we will set a price, said Trump.

Asked earlier Wednesday if his administration was actively talking to China, Trump said: actively. Everything is active. Everyone wants to be part of what was doing.

Trumps' comments came while Wall Street joined for a second consecutive day in the hope that Washington and Beijing will descend the tensions that have been transformed in an effective commercial embargo between the two biggest economies in the world.

The S&P 500 reference closed 1.67% more Wednesday, while the Nasdaq composite heavy in technology finished 2.50%, adding to gains the day before stimulated by the US Treasury Scott Bessifs comments that a business with China was not durable.

Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was planning to reduce prices on Chinese products from 50 to 60% in order to reduce tensions.

The report, which quoted people familiar with the issue, said Trump was considering a number of options to soften the tasks, but would expect to see Beijing lowering his 125 prices on American products in return.

Trump publicly recognized that Trump publicly recognized that his 145% tariff on China was very high and said that the rate would decrease considerably at a given time.

China has said that it is opposed to protectionist measures such as prices, but that it is ready to fight until the end if the United States continues to degenerate its commercial salvas.

We have clearly indicated that China is not looking for war, but we are not afraid of it either. We will fight, if we owe it, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, said on Wednesday at a regular press conference.

Our doors are open if the United States wants to speak. If a negotiated solution is really what the United States wants, it should stop threatening and singing China and looking for a dialogue according to equality, respect and mutual benefits.

The US-Chinual Trade War raised fears of a global economic slowdown, the International Monetary Fund earlier this week, reducing its growth forecasts by 2025 by 3.3% to 2.8%.

On Wednesday, a group of 12 American states, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois and New York, put a legal action contesting the authority of Trumps to impose prices without the approval of the US Congress.

In the prosecution filed at the American Court of International Trade in New York, the States said that Trump had upset the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy.

The president wins over the crazy pricing program is not only economically imprudent that he is illegal, said the Attorney General of Arizona, Kris Mayes, in a press release.

Arizona cannot afford a massive increase in presidents' taxes. No matter what the White House claims, prices are a tax that will be transmitted to Arizona consumers.

