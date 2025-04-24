Politics
Democracy for sale 1, Dominic Cummings 0
Dominic Cummings has long been accused of having disclosed secrets. Boris Johnsons Text messages responsible for explanative Drop stories about his own maneuvers like a recent secret dinner Nigel Faragehes has rarely remained silent.
But there was something that cummings did You want to stay under Wraps during his stay at Downing Street: The Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria.)
Today, after a long legal battle, democracy for sale can finally shed light on this project funded by 800 million taxpayers who was imagined by Cummings and a goal built to be wrapped in secrets.
Aria is responsible for funding high -risk and high reward scientific projects, from artificial intelligence to engineering factories to feed the world. His chair, Matt Clifford, is Keir Starmers Ai Advisor (and one Democracy for sale regularly).
But the Moshot agency is really a product of Dominic Cummings, and its stay at Downing Street.
Cummings has long dreamed of setting up a rival of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the American Institute which played a key role in the early development of the Internet. Before accepting to become a chief of the Johnsons staff, he wrote a 47-page article on how to finance crazy ideas.
Johnson gave Cummings his wish. On the side, the former vote that leaves the chief insisted on the fact that Dia had to have freedom – which meant minimal public surveillance.
Conservative ministers have agreed, going to the unprecedented stage of Exempt aria Freedom of information legislation – even if its budget is much larger than many other institutions covered by faith and its director general, American scientist Ilan Gur, is paid almost three times more than Keir Starmer.
Since Aria was officially created, in January 2023, the public has been forbidden to request information. The agency’s objective, to unlock scientific and technological breakthroughs, is commendable but why all the secret? Even Darpa beloved cummings are subject to the laws of us.
So we decided to do what democracy for sale is best: to fight against government secrecy.
The way Aria was excluded from faith laws was raw. Normally, when a new public body is created, it is added to the Calendar of the Faith Law. Conservative ministers simply neglected to add Aria to the calendar (despite the warnings of the Campaign and others.)
But faith is not the only way to access public information. There is another set of laws, regulations on environmental information (EIR), which, as its name suggests, cover environmental information. The EIRs, which operate in parallel, have not explicitly excluded Aria from their field.
So we sent an EIR to Aria. We wanted to know who had been funded under Arias Sapping of our planeT Theme, which seeks to provide funding in order to fill the gaps to the extent of the earthly system to respond with confidence to the climate crisis.
To our surprise, Aria responded to our request. But what Aria said was even more remarkable: information on a project called Scoping our planet was not environmental. They therefore did not have to free anything. How very dominic cummings.
But we did not stop there. By working with Jon Baines and Adam Rose, who direct the law firm Mishcon of Reyas Faith Practice, we complained to the office of Information Commissioners (ICO).
During the ICO survey, Aria revealed a large part of the information we requested, which showed how about 5 million funding had been allocated to a mixture of start-ups and universities. (All the details attached to the bottom of this newsletter.)
Last month, ICO published a decision -making who confirmed our complaint. This establishes, for the first time, that the ARIA is subject to the EIR and that it violated the law during the response to our request.
Jon Baines Summary: “I think that Parliament was wrong by excluding Aria from the scope of the Foia, but it has always been clear that they should always be subject to the EIR. It is good that ICO agrees, and that Lucas has managed to obtain this brand in the sand”.
Despite this victory, many things remain unknown on the functioning of ARIA or spend public funds. Just this week, The guardian ARIA has reported that ARIA supports an and controversial climate intervention by programmed and controversial geo-engineering that many scientists could distract programs reductions.
Thanks to the Arias annual accounts, we know that the GUR CEO was paid around 450,000 in the year until March 2024.
The president of Arias, Matt Clifford, was appointed in 2022 after the departure of Cummings. As we have revealed previously, Starmers AI Advisor has nearly 500 external interests in the technological sector and also Public declaration failure His advisory role at Hakluyt Capitalan IA Investment Firm Linged in the Labor Party.
Surely, his time that the government brought Aria under the law on freedom of information. All you need is is a pen.
Until then, Democracy for sale will continue to challenge this government secret. If you have not already done so, please support us so that we can continue this essential work.
