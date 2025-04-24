'Will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors': the great message of the PM Modi after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a severe warning to terrorists on Thursday, committing to “identify, follow and punish” those responsible for Pahalgam Terrorist attack that made 28 lives.

Addressing his first public rally since the attack, Prime Minister Modi expressed the sorrow of the nation and ensured decisive action against the authors.

“On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people in the country's Pahalgam … The country is sad and suffering after this incident. We are sticking with the families of the victims. The terrorists will not be spared, strong measures will be taken against them,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“The punishment will be important and strict, what these terrorists would never have even thought,” he added.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi has declared that the spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism and that all efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made.

“Today, on the soil of the Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism,” said the Prime Minister.

“Terrorism will not remain unpunished. All the efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. The whole nation is one in this resolution. All those who believe in humanity are with us. I thank the inhabitants of various countries and their leaders who have held with us,” he added.

This occurs after the government summoned the first diplomat of Pakistan Saad Ahmad Warraich and presented the official note of non -scratch character for his military diplomats following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which cost 28 innocent lives, including 26 Indians and two foreign tourists.

This occurs after India noted evidence of cross -border links in the attack and said that the attack came following the successful elections on the Union territory and its constant progress towards economic growth and development.

As part of its response, India suspended the Industry Water Treaty in 1960, closed the check -in -law with an immediate effect and stopped Pakistani access to the trip as part of the Saarc Visa (SVES) exemption system. These visas of such delivered earlier were canceled and the Pakistani nationals on SVE have 48 hours from.

India had downgraded diplomatic links in 2020 by reducing the mission strength to half what it was before.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, had assured the nation of a “noisy and clear” response to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam who killed 28 people, mainly tourists.

The attack occurred in Baisaran Meadow, a panoramic area about 7 km from the seaside resort of Pahalgam, popular among tourists for its natural beauty and its serene environment. According to survivors, six foreign terrorists dressed in army fatigue uniform targeted their victims according to religion.

The attack occurred around 1:30 p.m. while tourists relaxed in the picturesque meadow, surrounded by snowy mountains and pine forests. Despite a strong presence in terms of security in the region, including several control points and armed patrols, the attackers managed to break the defenses and release chaos in what should have been a peaceful tourist paradise.

