



One day after the fatal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam, killing at least 26 tourists and in climbing Indian-Pakistani tensions at a boiling point, a 38-second video, showing the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan swearing if the attacks of India have become viral on social platforms.

If you [India] Think that you will launch all kinds of attack, then Pakistan will not only think of reprisals, Pakistan will retaliate. Pakistan would no longer have any other option to respond, but to retaliate. Then, where things will go, we all know it. It is easy to trigger a war, triggering a war is in human hands, but putting an end to a war is out of human hands. Only God knows where he ends, Khan is heard in the alleged television address. The archived version of the article can be seen here.

Verification of facts

Newschecker first carried out a search for keywords for Imran Khan Pahalgam, which led us to reports on such a declaration by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), 72, has been incarcerated since 2023 and his statements were shared by visitors who meet him in Rawalpis Adiala Prison.

We then carried out a search for keywords for Imran Khan Retaliation India, which led us to a longer version (01:11) of the video on YouTube, downloaded by Voice of America on February 19, 2019.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Tuesday that his country quickly retaliated if India is launching military action against it. Khan issued the warning in a television address to the national level in the midst of dangerously degenerating tensions between the two rival nations of nuclear weapons after the last few weeks, the deadly suicide of the Indian military forces in the region of the cashmere of disputes. If the Indians believe that they can launch an attack on Pakistan, they must understand that Pakistan would not think, but immediately retaliated because there will be no other option, he warned. New Delhi blamed an activist group based in Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammad (Jem), for plotting the attack in the District of Pulwama [February 19, 2019] This killed more than 40 members of Indian security personnel, read the description of the video. A similar report by the Hindustan Times, dated February 19, 2019, can be seen here.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India on Tuesday that any military action against his country would invite reprisals to Swift, saying that things will become out of control if the Modi government would execute its threat to the terrorist organization of the last on February 19, 201 can be seen here, confirming also that viral video is not linked to Pahalgam's terrorist attack.

Conclusion

The 2019 video of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promises reprisals if India carried out military action after the Pulwama suction attack which killed more than 40 CRPF soldiers shared as a declaration after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Read also: Pahalgam terror Attack: the pretending video show the strike of Indian Armys reprisals on Pakistan is at least 5 years old

Sourcesvoice of America Report, YouTube, February 19, 2019 Hindustan Times Report, Youtube, February 19, 2019 Times of India Report, Youtube, February 20, 2019

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newschecker.in/fact-check/pahalgam-terror-attack-2019-video-of-imran-khan-warning-india-against-military-action-shared-as-recent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos