Politics
Pahalgam attack: with a rare passage to English, PM Modi guarantees that the world receives its message on terror
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used Hindi even in international forums, made a rare passage to English Thursday to make sure that the world is not lacking in his strong message against terrorism. Addressing a rally in the Madhubani district of Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said: “India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors”.
It was PM Modi's first public reaction to the Massacre of 26 Indian citizens in Pahalgam April 22.
Modified a speech in HindiBut went to English, and underlined each word when he made India clear to punish those behind the massacre of 26 people in the Pahalgam of South Kashmir.
“Today, Bihar's soil, I say to the whole world. India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the end of the earth,” said Prime Minister Modi, while he went to English.
“The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not remain unpunished. All efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. The whole nation is firm in this resolution,” added Modhubani, where people mainly use Maithili and Hindi.
“All those who believe in humanity are with us. I thank the people and the leaders of the countries who held us with us,” said Prime Minister Modi, recognizing the reaction of the world leaders after the attack on Tuesday.
Although the strong message of Modi of the Hindi Heartland is rare, it made sure that the world was taking note of it by addressing the world public.
However, this is not the first time that PM Modi has used English to transmit its message. He is used to mixing English and Hindi while making speeches in India, in particular when he addresses an international audience or to transmit messages to a global audience.
During his visit to Australia in June 2023, Prime Minister Modi addressed to the Federal Parliament in Canberra, delivering a speech in English to describe his vision of a stronger India-Australia partnership. He underlined the shared democratic values, economic cooperation and regional security during his speech.
More recently, in September 2024, Prime Minister Modi delivered his speech in English at the “Summit of Futures of the United Nations” in New York. In speech, the Indian Prime Minister focused on global challenges such as climate change, digital governance and sustainable development.
Like Prime Minister Modi has delivered several speeches in English, he is also proud to say speeches in Hindi in foreign lands and on multilateral platforms. In 2014, Modi spoke in Hindi while he was addressed to the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, following the stages of the faithful of the BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 1977, as an Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vajpayee entered history by becoming the first to address the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi. Later in 1988, the provisional minister of the time, PV Narasimha Rao, A polyglot fluently 17 languagesalso discussed the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi.
Not just Hindi, Prime Minister Modi also makes the effort to speak in the regional languages of India to connect with people across the country. From Malayalam and Odia to Bengali and TamilHe often weaves local sentences in his speeches during electoral campaigns.
Thursday, by switching to English at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi ensured that India's message on terrorism echoes far beyond its borders. Modi, a message man carefully chose languages to transmit his messages. The world would certainly have noted its severe message.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-rare-switch-to-english-in-bihar-madhubani-ensures-world-gets-his-message-terrorism-2713932-2025-04-24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Jokowi diploma trial session has agreed to appoint a snany teacher as a mediator
- Reeves opens the door to cut US car import tariffs in British trade negotiations.
- Domestennis places four out of Big 12 All -Tournia Team – UCF Athletics
- China, Kenya raises links like XI, Ruto Hold Talks-Xinhua
- The member of the Bergman congress reaffirms the call for the release of Imran Khans after the visit of Pakistan
- Trump accuses Ukraines Zelenskyy of harming Russia negotiations | News
- Pahalgam attack: with a rare passage to English, PM Modi guarantees that the world receives its message on terror
- Syracuse Orange Football: Notre Dame Transfer QB Steve Angeli connects to the Orange
- Housework and other contingent activities can reduce the risk of CV
- The trial in matters of the Jokowi diploma before the Surakarta district court was filled with visitors
- An American recession on the horizon in the middle of Trumps prices is prices? | Jeffrey Frankel
- Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh with 3 wickets in the first cricket test