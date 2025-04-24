Pahalgam attack: with a rare passage to English, PM Modi guarantees that the world receives its message on terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used Hindi even in international forums, made a rare passage to English Thursday to make sure that the world is not lacking in his strong message against terrorism. Addressing a rally in the Madhubani district of Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said: “India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors”.

It was PM Modi's first public reaction to the Massacre of 26 Indian citizens in Pahalgam April 22.

Modified a speech in HindiBut went to English, and underlined each word when he made India clear to punish those behind the massacre of 26 people in the Pahalgam of South Kashmir.

“Today, Bihar's soil, I say to the whole world. India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the end of the earth,” said Prime Minister Modi, while he went to English.

“The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not remain unpunished. All efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. The whole nation is firm in this resolution,” added Modhubani, where people mainly use Maithili and Hindi.

“All those who believe in humanity are with us. I thank the people and the leaders of the countries who held us with us,” said Prime Minister Modi, recognizing the reaction of the world leaders after the attack on Tuesday.

Although the strong message of Modi of the Hindi Heartland is rare, it made sure that the world was taking note of it by addressing the world public.

However, this is not the first time that PM Modi has used English to transmit its message. He is used to mixing English and Hindi while making speeches in India, in particular when he addresses an international audience or to transmit messages to a global audience.

During his visit to Australia in June 2023, Prime Minister Modi addressed to the Federal Parliament in Canberra, delivering a speech in English to describe his vision of a stronger India-Australia partnership. He underlined the shared democratic values, economic cooperation and regional security during his speech.

More recently, in September 2024, Prime Minister Modi delivered his speech in English at the “Summit of Futures of the United Nations” in New York. In speech, the Indian Prime Minister focused on global challenges such as climate change, digital governance and sustainable development.

Like Prime Minister Modi has delivered several speeches in English, he is also proud to say speeches in Hindi in foreign lands and on multilateral platforms. In 2014, Modi spoke in Hindi while he was addressed to the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, following the stages of the faithful of the BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 1977, as an Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vajpayee entered history by becoming the first to address the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi. Later in 1988, the provisional minister of the time, PV Narasimha Rao, A polyglot fluently 17 languagesalso discussed the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi.

Not just Hindi, Prime Minister Modi also makes the effort to speak in the regional languages ​​of India to connect with people across the country. From Malayalam and Odia to Bengali and TamilHe often weaves local sentences in his speeches during electoral campaigns.

Thursday, by switching to English at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi ensured that India's message on terrorism echoes far beyond its borders. Modi, a message man carefully chose languages ​​to transmit his messages. The world would certainly have noted its severe message.