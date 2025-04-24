



The American president says that a peace agreement is close, but accuses the Ukrainian chief of making inflammatory statements.

US President Donald Trump was unleashed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing the Ukrainian chief of making very harmful statements after rejecting the famous Crimea occupied in Russia in a potential peace agreement.

President Zelenskyy excluded the idea of ​​Ukraine yielding the territory to Russia in any agreement before the talks Wednesday in London between American, European and Ukrainian officials. There is nothing to talk about is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people, said Zelenskyy.

His comments came after the American media reported that the Trump administration was ready to accept recognition of the annexed land in Crimea as a Russian territory.

In an article on the social platform of truth on Wednesday, Trump accused Zelenskyy of catching up with tension by boasting that kyiv would not legally recognize the famous Cimea to Russia.

This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia, said Trump, adding that Russia had invaded the Crimean Peninsula and annexed it in 2014 without being fired.

His inflammatory statements like Zelenskyys who makes this war so difficult, said Trump. He can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country.

Earlier, US vice-president JD Vance told journalists in India that the United States had published a very explicit proposal to the Russians and Ukrainians.

It's time for them to say yes, or for the United States to move away from this process, he added.

Vance said that land exchanges would be fundamental for any agreement.

This means that the Ukrainians and the Russians will both have to abandon part of the territory they currently have, he added.

London conferences

In London, American, Ukrainian and European officials had substantial truce talks despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceling his trip.

On Wednesday, Rubios encouraged a wider meeting with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France and Germany to be replaced by official discussions, highlighting the tension between Washington, kyiv and its European allies on the Russian War in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said the talks had been marked by emotions and expressed the hope that future joint work would lead to peace. Emotions are very high today. But it is good that 5 countries have met to bring peace closer, he wrote on the X social media platform. The American side has shared his vision. Ukraine and other Europeans have presented their contributions.

Ukraine's envoy wins Keith Kellogg said talks with Zelenskyys chief of staff Andriy Yermak were positive. It's time to move forward on President Trumps Ukr-Ru War Directive: stop murder, realize peace and put America first, he said in a statement on X.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer played any disappointment in the face of the steep cancellation of the Rubios, saying that talks involved substantial technical meetings with European, American and Ukrainian officials on how to end the battles triggered by the invasion of Russia 2022.

We are absolutely determined to ensure a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, and these talks are today an important part of this, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that everyone had agreed to continue their close coordination and are looking forward to continuing discussions soon.

At the heart of Wednesday talks, there was an attempt to establish what kyiv can possibly accept after the Trumps special envoy Steve Witkoff presented proposals that seemed to demand more concessions from Ukraine than Russia.

Reuters said several sources have said that Witkoffs' proposals included recognition of Crimea's 2014 Russia, Washington, starting to raise sanctions against Russia and eliminate Ukrainian members of NATO.

Al Jazeeras Zein Basravi, postponing kyiv, said the Ukrainians found the American position simply unacceptable. The position of the Ukraines is that it has put the mind that the United States would ask an ally to abandon sovereign territory after an invasion, he said.

Mattia Nelles, who directs the German reflection group of the Ukrainian office in Düsseldorf, told Al Jazeera that Europe is now found in the position of drawing red lines and trying to prevent Ukraine from being thrown under the bus.

What was particularly worrying for Europe was the American position on sanctions. What the United States also throws in the mixture is the relief of the sanctions, and this is very dangerous because it allows Russia to rearm very quickly while leaving Ukraine in a lower position, said Nelles, adding that this would remain unacceptable for kyiv and other European nations.

