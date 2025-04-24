Politics
The Jokowi diploma trial session has agreed to appoint a snany teacher as a mediator
Solo, investor.id – The first trial of the 7th presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was detained in the Solo District Court (PN), Thursday 4/24/2025). The hearing chaired by the chief judge Putu Gde Hariadi appointed external mediation or not judge as a moderator after being agreed by the applicant and the defendant.
Muhammad Taufiq, as the applicant said, his party asked for an outside mediator of the solo district court, namely the professor at the Faculty of Law of Sebelas Maret University (UNS) Solo, Professor Adi Soulistiyono.
The request was approved by defendants 1, 2, 3 and 4 and was granted by the jury. When the request was confirmed, Professor Adi Suristicyono was willing to become a mediator in this case. Mediation will be carried out on Wednesday or April 30, 2025 next in the mediation room of the solo district court.
“It was planned at 10:00 WIB. Our hope is that tomorrow in the mediation of Pak Jokowi can be present to show his diploma directly,” said Taufiq.
Mr. Taufiq's lawyer added, said Andika Dian Prasetyo, in accordance with the mandate of the law, his client had to publicize first with the defendant.
“As in the trial, we want the directors (concerned) to all come under the name of Perma (Supreme Court's Rules) number 1 of 2016. Including Mr. Jokowi, we hope to attend and meet,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jokowi's lawyer Yb Irpan said his party approved Professor Adi as a mediator.
“Because the applicant offered who the mediator in this case is Professor Adi Suliliyono as an agademic of the law faculty a solo, then when the panel of judges asked me as a legal team of Mr. Jokowi, in substance, we agreed.
Yb Irpan hopes that in the mediation process, the parties can understand the positions of the other.
“Do not let yourself be stuck and if I as a lawyer for the accused from the trial, I received myself, I answered with a cool head,” he said.
Although linked to the applicant's request that Jokowi can be present during mediation, YB Irpan said he would transmit this to his client.
“But whether in time, Pak Jokowi was finally able to attend or not there, when I could not provide certainty. I hope that the father and the date of the time and the date have not become an obstacle to the possibility of attending the mediation process,” he concluded.
It has agreed that mediation must be carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court Regulation (PERMA) N ° 1 of 2016. According to him, mediation opens the possibility for both parties to reach an agreement without continuing the subject.
“In mediation, I of course want to know in advance the CV directed by the applicant as to requests for the defendant,” he said.
He added, the decision to continue or would not be consulted directly to former president Jokowi after receiving a curriculum vitae from the applicant
“After knowing what was done by the applicant, through his legal advisor in the form of a CV. I can only consult Mr. Jokowi, whether or not,” he concluded.
