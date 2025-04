Fawad Khan condemns Pahalgam's attack in the midst of growing calls for the boycott of Abir Gulaal

The cashmere pahalgam terrorist attack earlier this week shook the whole nation. The attack made twenty-six civil lives. Several Indian celebrities went to social networks to condemn the attack and have called for immediate action. Pakistani celebrities have also joined and offered their condolences. Among them, Fawad Khan, who was preparing for his return from Bollywood, openly condemned the attack. By taking the section of the story of Instagram, he wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the odious attack on Pahalgam. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the victims of this horrible incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult period.” This declaration comes in the middle of the driving calls to the boycott of the film Abir Gulaal of Fawad. He also features Vaani Kapoor by his side, and this romantic drama was supposed to mark his return to Indian cinema after 9 years. After the recent attack, Internet users vehemently oppose the film in Indian theaters.

See also: Fawad Khahan and Vani Kapot talk about their organic chemistry in Abir Editor

ASHOKE PANDIT, the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, opposed the release of the film and said: “This incident is an act of war against the nation. We, as a federation, asked with pleated reasons not to work with the Pakistanis. They propose bulls *** t refounded like the artist, the community, but ultimately, the country must be published an order From the order that anyone works with Pakistani, the artists of the nation will be first. ”

Meanwhile, many Indian and Pakistani celebrities condemned the terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Janvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar Jr Ntr, Ram Charan, Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane, Farhan Saeed and many others were drained by horrible increase.

About Pahalgam's terrorist attack

The terrorists have opened fire on tourists around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the Jammu-et-Cachemire region lately. The attackers descend from neighboring hills and unleashes gunshots on without distrust civilians in one of the most visited tourist destinations in cashmere. The victims also included two foreign nationals and two local residents.

See also: Khudaya Ishq: The chemistry of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor is essential in the first song of Abir Gulaal

