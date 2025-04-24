PM Modi on Pahalgam terror Attack: attackers, conspirators will be punished beyond their imagination





Look: the officials of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the conspirators will be punished beyond their imagination: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in the Bihars Madhubani district Thursday, April 24, 2025), two days after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire in which at least 26 people were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared with category that those responsible for the terrorist attack and their conspirators will be punished beyond their imagination. They will be punished, he reiterated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expressed during the national program of the Raj Panchayati day, in the district of Madhubani, Bihar, April 24, 2025 | Photo credit: PMO Today, from Bihar's soil, I mean to the whole world in clear terms that India will identify, trace and punish all the terrorists and their supporters, conspirators. Pursue them well to the end of the earth. They will be punished beyond their imagination, said Prime Minister Modi in English while addressing the public of Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district in North Bihar during a striking event in Panchayati Raj. Pahalgam Attack Live Updates live – April 24, 2025 It was the first public remark of PM Modis after the Pahalgam terrorist attack during which at least 26 people were killed Tuesday, April 22, 2025). Mr. Modi, during his address, has listed several stages and social protection programs for the governments of NDA at the Bihar and the Center, for the common people. He inaugurated and launched several government projects worth 13,480 crosses and reported several trains, including the United States, the second Amrit Bharat Express. PM Modi has also distributed national prices of Panchayat 2025. In Bihar linked to the survey, it was the second visit of PM in the State since February 24, when he had visited the Bhagalpur district to publish the 19th episode of the Scheme of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan). However, the crowd gathered applauded when Prime Minister Modi said that officials of the terrorist attack on the soul of the Indians would not be unpunished. Terrorism would never break the India spirit. Terrorism will not remain unpunished. All efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. The whole nation is one in its resolution, said Prime Minister Modi and the crowd applauded and shouted Modi..modi. All those who believe in humanity are with us. I also thank the people of several countries and their leaders who have held with us, said Prime Minister Modi by calling the terrorist attack a cowardly and inhuman act. The whole nation shares the pain of bereaved families. Some have lost their sons, some brothers and some life partners. But their sorrow is the sorrow of the whole nation. Mr. Modi reaffirmed the zero tolerance policy of governments towards terrorism and assured that the authors will be confronted with all the power of the India response. Editorial | Unit and resolution: on Pahalgam's terrorist attack Earlier, the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, also sentenced the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and said that the whole country was united at this hour of sorrow and sorrow. All the best leaders in BJP and the leaders of the NDA allies were present at the Estrade of Madhubani occasion. The elections to the Bihar State Assembly are due in October-November this year.

