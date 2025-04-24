Also questioned the problem of his diploma, what is the difference between Jokowi and Novita?





Tempo Tracing the academic history of Novita and members via a number of official databases, including higher education databases (PDDIKTI), New South Wales University (UNSW) and the membership system for Indonesia Psychologist Association (IPK).

In PDDIKTI data from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Novita is listed as a student of the Psychology Study Program of the University of Tarumangara with the date of entry on August 14, 1995. However, his last status is to “deposit” “resignation” Research results on the official page UNSW graduate register did not find the name Novita Tandry as a graduate of the university. The site contains a list of former students who finished education and obtained an official diploma from the UNSW. Contact Tempo On Tuesday April 22, 2025, Novita Tandry admitted that he had been registered as an active member of the Indonesian IPK. He said: “membership is original and not also shared and distributed on social media accounts”. He also said that his clarification refers to the official letter from the President of the Indonesian IPK which he attached to the publisher. Novita also said that she had reported a number of social media accounts to the police who spread her story using “false members”. “We made police reports on Monday, April 21, 2025 afternoon with alleged criminal offenses of information and electronic transactions,” he said. The report refers to article 27a of the ITE defamation law through electronic media. Jokowi diploma The Jokowi diploma problem has been questioned for a long time. It was Bambang Tri Mulono who mentioned the alleged president of the two periods for the first time using false diplomas. He had registered his trial before the central court of Jakarta in 2022, but was then revoked. Bambang Tri and Sugi Nur Rahardja who made a podcast on the alleged false diploma, he was rather sentenced to 6 years in prison with a speech of hatred before the solo district court, March 2023. Finally, an institution called the Ulama and Activist Defenders team (TPUA), with its characters Amien Rais, Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar and Tifauzia Tiasuma or Doctor Tifa, again questioned the authenticity of the Diploma of UGM Jokowi. TPUA had a demonstration at UGM demanding that the campus revealed Jokowi's documents in April 1525. UGM on this occasion said that it was true that the former mayor of Solo was a graduate of the Faculty of Forestry, graduated in 1985. “So we said that in our quality, UGM provided information that Jokowi had been recorded from start to finish at the end of the realization of higher education tridharma in the Gadjah Mada community. And we have evidence, letters, documents at the Faculty of Forestry,” said Wening Udasmoro, vice-rector I UGM, Tuesday 1525. TPUA also visited Jokowi's private house in Solo on April 16, 2025 and its messengers were received. But their requirements that Jokowi has shown that his public diploma be rejected. Before meeting the Envoy de TPUA, Jokowi summoned journalists and showed his diploma from SD Negeri (SDN) Tirtoyoso Surakarta, of the State Intermediate School (SMPN) 1 Surakarta, of the State High School (SMAN) 6 Surakarta and UGM Forestry S1. But before showing the diploma, he asked journalists not to document it. Jokowi said the court asked to show the original diploma, he was ready to show. “If the original diploma is invited by the judge, the court is invited to be shown, I am ready to come and show the original diploma,” he said. Intan Setiawanty, Hammam Izzuddin, Mr. Syaifullah, septia Ryanthie Contribute to the drafting of this article. Publisher option Can the training of opinions enter into the article on the survey

