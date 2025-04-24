For immediate release

350.org reacts to Xi Jinping promising the first Gas of China, the whole climate plan in the sector before COP30

In a central ad at the The leaders meet on the climate and the fair transition Before the COP30 one climate conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Chinese commitment to climate action. President XI prompted To provide a new climate plan, officially known as the national contributions to the national level (NDC) – and clarified for the first time that this target will cover all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases, a decision described by the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres as extremely important.

Chinese Current climate target Under the Paris Agreement, the NDC objective remains insufficient, as it includes:



Only a target at the top of the peak line of carbon dioxide emissions before 2030; While a climatic target compatible with Paris would require a reduction of 20% of all greenhouse gases, not only carbon dioxide;

Coal energy in China is still expanding and recorded a total increase of 1% last year.

China has already exceeded its wind and solar energy objective of more than 1,200 GW by 2030 last year.

Analysis By the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air concludes, an ambitious Chinese NDC must include:

Reduce global emissions by at least 35% by 2035

Reduce the power of coal by at least 40%

Reach 5000 GW of renewable energy capacity

Andreas Sieber, 350.org Associate Director of World Policy and Campaigns says:

This is a major breakthrough: Xi Jinping has confirmed that China will announce a new climate target this year which finally covers all greenhouse gases and all sectors of the economy. It is a long -term change that could reset the world pace on climate action. The question is not now whether China will act, but how far is ready to go. Above all, a real ambition means confronting the country with the head dependence on the head and providing a rapid and orderly drop in coal consumption.

Chuck Baclagon, 350.org Asia Regional Campininer says:

In the wake of the United States withdrawal from the move of the Paris Agreement which left a gaping hole in the world leadership of climate leaders, the bold position indicates a strategic change of power: that where the Asian nations advance to show the way. The update Chinas updated the contributions determined at the national level (NDC), expected before COP30 in Belem, in Brazil, can offer a revolutionary momentum, preparing the way for interventions that increase the ability of countries to prosper, not only surviving, in a warming world. For countries vulnerable to climate through Asia, this could mark the beginning of a long -term change: that where climate action is not considered a burden, but as a development path. But the promise does not reside only in downward declarations. China must ensure that its energy transition is rooted in a strong community property. Without that, no plan matters to what extent it is ambitious durable or just.

As World Eyes Cop30, he is on China up to his statements. The renewed commitment of China must result in a measurable transformative action to accelerate decarbonization through energy, transport and industry. He must prevent the construction of New coal -fired power plantswhich undermines the progress of China's own energy. At the same time, other historical and high transmitters per capita must be taken into account by guaranteeing foreseeable climate financing flows, honoring commitments to countries vulnerable to the climate and by offering deep emissions in accordance with the urgency of the crisis. In this collective effort, leadership does not concern who speaks first, but which acts on the scale and at the speed of the moment.

