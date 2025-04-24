Unit test for Pakistan





Islamabad:

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack which has reached regional tensions, Pakistan's political leadership called for a clear and united front, urging the parties through the specter to bury the ax and nearby at a time when the issues could not be higher.

After New Delhi's brutal decision to tear the main water, trade and visa treaties, political voices in Pakistan rejected this decision as an instinctive reaction, and called on the government to go beyond partisan divisions and to develop a robust and unified national response – a rally cry for the country to speak with one voice.

While condemning the loss of lives in the attack, the superior politicians criticized the unilateral suspension of India of the Indus water Treaty, which describes it as a violation of international law. They urged the government to bring the case to the International Court of Justice.

Former Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that India had exhausted all of his available options, adding that he excludes any military option “because they learned a lesson in the past, from Pulwama 2019” – when their bet returned to him, Pakistan hit hard, made two planes fall.

On India's action on the Industry Water Treaty, the veteran politician said it was a “serious violation of international law and is equivalent to committing an assault on water against Pakistan”.

Sayed noted that the other stages did not make sense, but the Industrial Water Treaty was a “central national interest in Pakistan, and Indian action is politically motivated, illegal and completely unacceptable”.

With regard to the internal water dispute on water and the threats of the PPP to overthrow the Federal Government PML-N in power, Sayed said that the government should immediately convene a meeting of the Common Interest Board (CCI) to forge a consensus and refrain from making unilateral decisions.

Meanwhile, PPP Sherry Rehman Senator said that the vertiginous climbing of India hostilities in the minutes of an act that we all condemned was both unjustified and disproportionate.

The PPP vice-president said that he was also leading to other questions about the reasons and stories created around this whole pahalgam tragedy.

“The suspension of the Industry Water Treaty,” said Sherry, “after surviving full -fledged wars is neither lawful nor intelligent.”

She added that this signals a reinvestment in rust, in iron curtains and the deliberate decomposition of diplomacy, in a conflict that no one will win.

For a unified national response, the former senator and eminent political voice, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, said that one can only hope that “the government will engage in opposition significantly (including Imran Khan) because the nature of the crisis requires this”.

Khokhar added that the opposition would be willing to play its national role, knowing that the government would not have a mandate. “It is obvious that the government of time must have a kind of legitimacy to start,” he said. “However, we are all aware of the truth behind the facade.”

AWAM Pakistan party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that a collective, national and unified response should be given to the unprecedented Indian aggression.

He added that no one supports terrorism, but that Pakistan has precipitation was not an appropriate response from the neighboring country.

On the issue of water, Abbasi said that Pakistan should take India to the CIJ, saying Pakistan should answer India on the same medal. Questions on internal intestine struggles, Abbasi said that the situation requires that “we should put the house in order”, saying that it also offered the opportunity to give a collective response.

However, he said that it was to the government how he engages the opposition and advances.

Likewise, the Federal Minister of Information and Radiation, Attaullah Tarar, said that two cabinet ministers – Vice -Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif – also denounced New Delhi's unilateral decision.

Calling “non -serious” and “inappropriate” actions, Dar said that a business and coordinated response would follow.

DAR confirmed that a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) had been summoned for Thursday (today) to formulate the official response of Pakistan. “India's statements are inappropriate and the NSC will publish a complete response,” he noted.

Asif also said that Pakistan would give its response after the NSC meeting on Thursday. Late Wednesday evening, government spokesperson, Attaullah Tarar, sent a text to share his response on Thursday.

The central secretary of central information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, did not respond to the various calls and SMS requesting the party's response.

