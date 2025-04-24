



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first and ferocious reaction to the terrorist attack on the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire who won 26 lives, judged that the terrorists and conspirators behind the attack will have a punishment beyond their imagination. Prime Minister Modi went from Hindi to English to repeat his message during a rally in Madhubani of Bihar to send the message to the world that India will not spare those who will try to attack his mind. The Prime Minister said: “India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors.” The massacre, which cost the lives of 26 people in the Meadows of Baisaran in the calm afternoon of April 22, was an attack on the soul of India, said Prime Minister Modi. “Today, on the soil of the Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism,” said Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi assured that terrorism will not remain unpunished and that India will do everything to ensure justice for innocent life lost in the massacre. He added that punishment would be so severe that the terrorists would not have imagined this. “The whole nation is one in this resolution. All those who believe in humanity are with us … The punishment will be important and strict, what these terrorists would never have thought ..”, he told a severe warning to the terrorists and their donors who have bleed Pahalgame. The Prime Minister's office also shared the Prime Minister's message to the “Bihar soil” world. Message from PM Modi, attacked tourists in Pahalgam The resistance front (TRF), an emanation from the terrorist group based in Pakistan, Lashkar-E-Taiba, claimed the responsibility of the attack which sent shock waves across the country and triggered a massive exodus of tourists from the valley. Prime Minister Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia during a two -day visit when the attack took place, cut his trip and returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning. After Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of the Security Cabinet Committee (CCS) following the attack, the government announced a diplomatic strike with five -parts against neighboring Pakistan. India has announced the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty until Pakistan abjure in a credible and irrevocably support for cross -border terrorism. The other measures include the closure of the Attari-Wagah control station, the reduction in the strength of the respective high commissions and the Pakistani Diplomats Declaration in Delhi Persona Non Grata. In addition, Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to go to India as part of the Saarc visa exemption system. Posted on: April 24, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-pahalgam-terror-attack-jammu-kashmir-will-identify-track-punish-terrorist-pakistan-vows-warning-2713906-2025-04-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos