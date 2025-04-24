Jokowi was absent during the inaugural hearing of the default of ESEMKA and the Diploma of Solo School





Tempo.co,, Solo – The inaugural trial of the default trial on the cancellation of the production of ESEMKA cars with the 7th president of President Joko Widodo, or commonly called Jokowi, took place at the solo district court (PN), the Java center, Thursday, April 24, 2025. Court.

During the inaugural hearing of the Esemka car trial, Jokowi was only represented by his lawyer Yb Irpan. Jokowi was absent from the trial because he visited the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Yb Irpan confirmed this case.

“He, yesterday's position in Jakarta, and I just learned the news that Mr. Jokowi obtained a special messenger from President Prabowo to visit the Vatican for the death of Pope Francis, how many days did not know,” Irpan told journalists at the District Court of Solo City, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

IRPAN explained that at the inaugural hearing, the panel of judges generally does administrative exams. This includes special proxy, oath minutes and oath identification.

Mentioned about Jokowi who asked for mediation priority, IRPAN said that in agreement with the 2016 Perma number 1 in the case of a civil dispute is a necessity for the parties to resolve by mediation before concluding the subject of the trial.

“I want to know in advance the curriculum vitae (mediation) of the applicant for us. After having known that I can only communicate with Mr. Jokowi, is it necessary to be filled? I cannot decide immediately without first consultation and coordination,” he said.

IRPAN said that his party was also appointed by the legal advisor to the Jokowi diploma on solo state High School (SMAN). He was also willing to open a mediation path according to the rules of the trial of the solo district.

The default trial concerning the cancellation of ESEMKA automotive production against Jokowi was sent by AUFA LUQMANA, an NGORESAN resident, RT 01 RW 02 KELURAHAN / DISTRICT Jebres, SOLO. In addition to Jokowi, the other defendant was the 13th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Maaruf Amin and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi as an automobile company called automaker.

Surveillance of the tempo at the Solo City district court on Thursday afternoon, the trial was suspended for 20 minutes because the defendant Sman 6 Solo had not registered with the solo district court as a defendant.

