



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed preparation in Trkiyes to host the Olympic Games, citing the country's proven history in the organization of international sporting events and its world class infrastructure. His remarks occurred Thursday during the opening ceremony of the new UEFAS office in Istanbul, established as part of the preparations for the UEFA Euro 2032 football championship, which Trkiye co-organized with Italy. Speaking during the ceremony, Erdogan said that Trkiye had always demonstrated his ability to organize major international tournaments and stressed that he had more than enough capacity to host all kinds of global sporting events, including the Olympic Games. The president underlined Trkiyes increasing reputation as a reliable and experienced host, pointing to the country's longtime cooperation with UEFA and the frequent selection of Istanbul for high -level football matches. The UEFA office strengthens the European role of Trkiye UEFAS's decision to open an Istanbul office reports Trkiyes, which increases importance in European football and its broader strategic role in world sports. The office will play a central role in the organization and coordination of the Euro 2032 tournament between Trkiye and Italy. President Erdogan reminded the participants of Trkiyes who have succeeded in the accommodation of several UEFA finals in recent years. These include the legendary final of the 2005 UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and AC Milan, often praised as one of the most memorable football matches in history, as well as the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and more recently, the final of the UEFA Champions League 2023. An Olympic vision renewed Each event, he said, testifies to the organizational capacities of Trkiyes, modern infrastructure and his passion for sport. Although Trkiye has never hosted the Olympic Games, he has made several offers in recent decades, especially for the 2020 summer Olympic Games. Erdogan's declaration is considered a renewed interest signal to pursue future Olympic opportunities, positioning the country as a solid candidate according to its existing infrastructure and experience. The UEFA Euro 2032 tournament, which should be organized jointly by Trkiye and Italy, marks an important stage for the country after several previous solo offers failed. Cooperation should facilitate the logistical and financial charges of the organization of such a massive tournament, while presenting the strength of Trkiyeu sporting ties. While UEFA is settling in its new office in Istanbul, Erdogans' remarks reflect Trkiys's wider ambition to be recognized not only as a regional sports center, but as a global destination capable of staging the biggest sports shows in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trt.global/afrika-english/article/20a0f36916b9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

