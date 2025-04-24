The SC raises the Punjab government petition in search of Imrans dismissal





Govt asked for pre -trial detention to perform photogrammetric, polygraph and correspondence on Khan

Special correspondent

Islamabad: The Supreme Court (SC) rejected the petition of the Punjab governments on Wednesday, requesting the pre -trial detention of the founder of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, judging that the provincial government can approach the court of first instance if he wishes.

Imran, 71, was imprisoned in Rawalpis Adiala prison during her conviction in several cases, including two references from Toshakhana, the figure affair, and the Iddat case, in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, is also imprisoned.

The Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court to guarantee pre -trial detention in more than a dozen cases related to the May 9 riots. These petitions were put aside by the High Court of Lahore (LHC) in July 2024.

During today's hearing, chaired by a bench of three members, noted judge Hashim Kakar, a year and a half have passed since Imrans' arrest, so that the question of physical dismissal cannot arise now.

Kakar asked why the provincial government asked for pre -trial detention, the Government Council replied that they had to carry out three tests.

The accused must undergo a photographic, polygraphic and vocal correspondence test, replied the lawyer, adding that Imran was not cooperative to perform the tests.

Kakar noted that the petition requested pre -trial detention and no test, reiterating that for a year and a half had passed, physical dismissal could not be granted.

Responding to lawyers says Imran was not cooperative, asked Kakar, he is in your care, how can he not cooperate?

The court of first instance granted pre -trial detention, but the high court rejected the decision of the courts of first instance with detailed reasons. Now, this petition has become ineffective and physical dismissal cannot be given, he said.

Judge Salahuddin Panhor asked governments the lawyer if they had a USB with evidence against Imran, exhorting them to have him examined in medicine if they do so.

PTI Salman Safdar lawyer argued that the accusation had approached the court of first instance for 30 days of pre -trial detention without Imran being even presented before the courtroom, attending the audience by video connection.

They granted pre -trial detention without Imran being present. The high court rejected this decision, said Safdar. The accusation did not carry out any tests or arrest for 14 months after the FIR was submitted (first information report).

When my client was acquitted in cases of figures and Iddat, he was arrested in this case. The LHC was not satisfied by the request for prosecution for a polygraphic test, he added.

Judge Kakar pointed out a case he heard a few days ago, when a man was in the death corridor for murder and had an audience after eight years, where he was acquitted of honor.

Have you ever been in the death cell? Kakar asked the government's lawyer.

Judge Panhor said such tests have never been done in any case of murder or adultery. We expect you to show the same agility in a case of common man as in it.

The court rejected the request of the governments of Punjab to return Imrans for reasons of ineffectiveness and judged that the government could approach the court of first instance for pre -trial detention if it chooses it.

The lawyer for the founders of the PTI has the right to oppose the petition, tried the court.

