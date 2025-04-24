Pahalgam terrorist attack: India will identify, punish each terrorist, says Prime Minister Modi in a rare English message in the world





Pahalgam terrorist attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that he wanted the world to know that India would identify and punish all terrorists. Modi, in a rare English-speaking gesture, said that the people behind Pahalgam's terrorist attack and that those of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination. The Prime Minister said that the whole nation is saddened by the brutality with which the terrorists killed innocent civilians, mainly tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, on April 22. Today, from Bihar's soil, I say to the whole world, India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors, Modi in English said, addressing the meeting in Madhubani in the state linked to the survey. Bihar will have assembly elections Later this year. The chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, was also present during Arif Mohammad Khan, the Governor of the State and other dignitaries of the State and the Center. Also read | Pahalgam Attack News Live: Leave the names of the terrorists, 20 Lakh Bounty announced It was Modi's first public remarks after the horrible terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and CashmiR. Before starting his address, Modi urged those present to observe a few minutes of silence for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Terrorism will not remain unpunished: Modi Terrorism will not remain unpunished. All efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. The whole nation is firm in this determination, said Modi. His words in English were then tweeted by the Prime Minister's office (PMO) Modi is generally intended for public gatherings in Hindi, but he used his wish to punish those behind the attack by Pahalgam in English, perhaps to address a wider global audience. Pahalgam Terror Attack: It was Modi's first public remarks after the horrible terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire who killed 26 civilians, mainly tourists on April 22. All those who believe in humanity are with us, said the PM. I thank the inhabitants of various countries and their leaders who have supported themselves in these times, he said. The rest of the PM's speech was in Hindi. Modi spoke to the Panchayati Raj (taken) and Gram Sabhas institutions through the country during a Bihar Madhubani event today, April 24. Before the address, the Prime Minister launched several projects of approximately value 13,500 crores. The event was organized during the National Day of Panchayati Raj, marking 32 years of the 73rd law of the 1992 constitutional (amendment), which gave constitutional status to the Panchayats as institutions of rural local autonomy. What happened to Pahalgam? Pahalgam's terrorist attack was carried out in the legendary Baisaran Meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, one day when American vice-president JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia. Also read | How will the closure of the Attari border have an impact on trade with Pakistan? Modi cut his visit and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. India responded to the terrorist attack by announcing that it would close the integrated check post (ICP) to Attari in Amritsar along the Indian-Pakistani border in Punjab with immediate effect. India has also decided to suspend the industrial water Treaty until Pakistan abjure in a credible and irrevocably support for cross -border terrorism. How did India react? The decisions to demotize diplomatic links with Pakistan with a view to cross -border links with the Pahalgam terrorist attack were taken in the Committee of the Cabinet on Security (CCS) Meeting chaired by PM Modi on April 23. The resistance front (TRF), a branching of Lashkar-E-Taiba, based in Pakistan, is supposed to be in the infringement of Tuesday, an affirmation that Mint could not verify. Some reports have even suggested that a high commander of Lashkar-E-Taiba, Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, would be the brain of the attack. There has not yet been an official word on these claims. Also read | J&K police publish sketches of 3 terrorists related to the attack on Pahalgam Pakistan, however, denied any involvement in Pahalgam's terrorist attack. Pakistan has nothing to do with this (Pahalgam terrorist attack), said Minister of Pakistan Defense, Khawaja Asif, said a local television channel on April 23.

