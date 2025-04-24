Fazl excludes the formal opposition alliance, keeps the door open to cooperation based on problems





The chief of Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman is aimed at the press conference after the Majlis-e-Soora meeting in Lahore, April 23, 2025. Screengrab via YouTube / Geo Newsno Concept of formal alliance in opposition: Fazl.politician said that PTI has however responded to the JUI-FS concerns. Govt slams for being unable to protect the lives of citizens.

Lahore: Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chef Maulana Fazlur Rehman excluded an official opposition alliance on Wednesday but kept the doors of cooperation open to collaboration on individual issues.

“There is no concept of a formal alliance in opposition which is generally a characteristic of the government,” said the Religio-Political leader at a press conference after his meeting of Majlis-Ehura parties in Lahore.

JUI-F and Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) have organized consultations in recent months to possibly forge an alliance against the government, following the calls of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan incarcerated to his party to strengthen contacts with the opposition parties.

The gap between the two parties deepened after the head of the PTI Azam Swati said on April 12 that Imran Khan had responsible for speaking with the establishment.

Commenting on this, the Senator Jui-F Kamran Murtaza said that it is unacceptable to expect that we formed a political alliance while simultaneously retaining unknown contact with the establishment. He criticized the management of the PTI for omitting to offer clarifications on the issue.

Murtaza stressed that during the meetings with the PTI, the Jui-F had revealed that no party should hold unilateral talks with the establishment. Everything is possible in politics, but for the moment, we can coordinate on specific questions without being part of a formal alliance, he said.

Addressing the supplier today, Fazl noted that Shura of his party has decided not to form a formal alliance, adding that Jeu-Fit would continue its political struggle independently of its own platform.

The party leader added that any collaboration strategy with parliamentary parties would be set out by advisory and executive organizations of the parties.

Answering a question, the main politician said that it was JUI-F who supported the 26th constitutional amendment at the request of PTI, not the other way around. He added that the PTI had not yet responded to the JUI-FS concerns.

In addition, Fazl said that the party also rejected the Mines and Minerals bill, adding that JUI-F had made evidence of evidence to its Balutchistan members who voted in favor of the bill. If their explanations are not satisfactory, their memberships will be suspended, he warned.

He also criticized the state of governance across the country, saying that the situation, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balutchistan and Sindh, had deteriorated. There is no brief state in many areas, and armed groups wander freely, he added.

The outgoing government has not delivered anything so far. He did not provide a form of relief to the people, he said, castigating the government for being unable to protect the life and property of citizens.

By reaffirming his position as parties on electoral integrity, Fazl said that his party had rejected the 2018 elections as fake and did not accept their results. “Our position in the 2024 elections is the same.

He also criticized the imposition of “selected governments”, declaring that public opinion is systematically ignored in the political process.

The people must be authorized to freely exercise their right to vote, he said, adding that the governments trained by the rigging cannot really represent the public and not protect provincial rights.

