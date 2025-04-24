Furor on Trump targeting law firms heats up with combat and advertising campaign





Washington A Liberal group will launch a media campaign on Thursday targeting law firms that concluded agreements with President Donald Trump to avoid being targeted by decrees, because transactions are intense control within the legal community and Trump's orders faced legal surveys.

“Big Law, stop bending the knee”, reads a poster of the campaign “Big Law Cowards” by the non -profit Liberal group requires justice. The group says the announcements will be strategically on Washington on Thursday near the locations of companies that have concluded agreements with the administration. The group will also have a mobile display panel circulating with advertisements criticizing companies, as well as a wider digital campaign.

The judicial branch pushes against other decrees targeting companies which have not concluded agreements with the Trump administration and the companies which have concluded agreements manage the internal and external benefits of their decisions.

During a hearing on Wednesday, US district district judge Beryl Howl has toasted the lawyer for the Ministry of Justice Richard Lawson about the decree against Perkins Coie, one of the law firms who refused to conclude an agreement with the Trump administration and rather prosecuted it.

Maggie Jo Buchanan, acting executive director of the justice of the request, told NBC News that his group hoped to underline the need for the powerful to act in favor of the values ​​of the legal profession, defend the rule of law and support American values.

When you see some of the country's most powerful law firms, if not the world, not wanting to resist the administration when ordinary people are expressed, we think it is really important to put a brilliant light on this subject and to really show that ordinary people demand that the most powerful speak of the administration and do not fold the knee, she said.

Nine companies have concluded agreements with Trump: A & o Shearman; Kirkland; Latham & Watkins; Simpson Thacher; Cadwalader; Milbank; Skadden; Willkie; And Paul Weiss. The demand for demand will highlight the companies and the amounts they have promised in free legal work, which total nearly a billion dollars.

Buchanan said that the employees of the law firm who had decided to move away from their posts in these firms had shown “real courage” and that it was important to highlight those who took a daring position.

“It takes a lot to move away from a very lucrative position,” she said. “But I think what we really see is that people stick by their principles and are willing to express themselves, not only against their employer, their former employer, but have really defended the rule of law.”

Rachel Cohen, a former Skadden partner who left to protest last month before the company concluded an agreement, told NBC News that the response to its decision to express itself was “overwhelming” and that the resignations of other companies continued to ride, including those of some people who have chosen to leave their business. Cohen said she hoped that business partners who have concluded transactions will reverse the course.

“You have a lot of decision-makers who are so used to being right or at least being said that they will be very reluctant to do what is necessary to win on this subject, which is a course of change on this subject and to admit that they have spoiled,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is fighting for its targeting other companies. Before Wednesday's hearing on Perkins Coie, Trump went to social networks and criticized Howll, the judge in the case (although he said that he had filed the trial, while Perkins Coie took this measure).

Lawson, lawyer for the Ministry of Justice in the case, was criticized by Howell so as not to have what she described as “fairly fundamental” information on the agreements that other law firms had concluded. Lawson answered his questions with sentences like I have no idea or said he was not aware of the details of these agreements, so I cannot say in one way or another.

Howell also said that the Ministry of Justice and the Budget Management and Budget Office had thrown the equivalent of “a crisis of anger” when they added an additional language to a message ordered by the court on its previous temporary ban on executive agencies. The Attorney General Pam Bondi and the director of the OMB, Russell Vought, wrote that the government “reserves the right to take all the necessary and judicial actions in response to the dishonest and dangerous conduct of Perkins Coie LLP, as indicated in the executive decree 14230.

It struck me as a anger crisis from the Ministry of Justice and the OMB, “said Howll.” It's worthy of a 3 year old child, not the Doj.

When Howell asked if the president's targeting firms about their representation were a return to the McCarthysm and the “frightening red” era, Lawson said that no. Indeed, there was an individual examination, he said, although he cannot provide details on the way in which the individualized examination would take place, including at which stage it was and in which part of the government led it.

Dane Voutswinkas, lawyer for Williams & Connolly, who represents Perkins Coie, said that some of the government's arguments suggesting that Trump's decrees targeting law firms were more than an act of revenge, they were a complete and a imposture.

We don't have to check our common sense as if it was a hat at the door when we enter the courthouse, said Vooswinkas. “To say that it doesn't.”

