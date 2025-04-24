Xi Jinping takes talks with the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America

On the morning of April 23, 2025, President Xi Jinping had interviews with the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is visiting state in China, in the great room of the Pekin people. The two heads of state announced the creation of a complete strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan.

Xi Jinping noted that no mountain and ocean can distribute people with shared aspirations. Despite the constantly evolving international landscape, China-Azerbaijan relations have remained closely linked despite the long distance and have become even stronger over time. The two countries have systematically confirmed the original aspiration of the establishment of diplomatic relations, respected mutual respect, equity, justice and win-win cooperation, and considered and developed bilateral relations in a strategic and long-term perspective. The two parties should continue to strengthen mutual political confidence, deepen practical cooperation, improve international collaboration and open a new chapter of global cooperation between China and Azerbaijan, contributing to the development and revitalization of the two nations and bringing greater advantages to their people.

Xi Jinping stressed that the firm mutual support on questions concerning the fundamental interests of the other is a beautiful tradition of China and Azerbaijan and is also part inherent in being strategic partners. China supports Azerbaijan to safeguard its national sovereignty, its independence and its territorial integrity, and by continuing to follow a development path that is suitable for its national conditions. China is ready to achieve in -depth police forces and security cooperation with Azerbaijan and resolutely suppress the “three forces” of terrorism, extremism and separatism. Cooperation on the belt and road between China and Azerbaijan has obtained fruitful results, providing tangible advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries. It is essential to optimize higher level design, to seek greater synergy of development strategies, to improve the cooperation mechanism, to deeply explore the potential for cooperation, and to deepen more and to justify cooperation by belt and road for high quality development. It is necessary to encourage and support cooperation for education, culture, tourism and young people as well as in the subnational level, to bring the two peoples closer and to cement the basis of popular support for friendship between the two countries.

Xi Jinping noted that tariff and commercial wars harm the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, undergo the multilateral trading system and disrupt the world economic order. China will work with Azerbaijan to defend the unlike international system and the international order based on international law, firmly protect their legitimate rights and interests and maintain international equity and justice.

Ilham Aliyev said that under the solid direction of President Xi Jinping, China has experienced rapid economic and social development, and its international position and influence have increased permanently. Although the world is undergoing invisible changes in a century, Azerbaijan and China have always respected themselves and have trusted themselves. Cooperation between the two countries has been deepened continuously, economic and commercial relations have developed rapidly, the vintage exchanges have become increasingly frequent and significant progress has been made in connectivity. Azerbaijan firmly respects the principle of a single China, insists that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and supports all the efforts made by the Chinese government to carry out national reunification. The vision of the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity and the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative published by President Xi Jinping are conducive to world peace, stability and prosperity, that the Azerbaijani side appreciates and actively supports. Azerbaijan is willing to work with China to deepen the progress of the complete strategic partnership, expand cooperation in the Belt and Road initiative, the digital economy, green energy, science and technology, and other areas, deepen exchanges between political parties and people of the two countries, strengthens collaboration in international and regional affairs and works for the development of bilateral relations.

After the talks, the two heads of state signed jointly the joint declaration on the creation of a complete strategic partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and witnessed the signing of 20 cooperation documents in fields such as the belt and road initiative, the judicature, the green development, the digital economy, the intellectual property rights and the aerospace.

Before the talks, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan organized a welcoming ceremony for Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva on the out of the eastern door of the great people of the people.

At the arrival of Ilham Aliyev, the guards of honor aligned themselves in salvation. While Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev went up on the stand, the military group played the national hymns of China and Azerbaijan and a salvation of 21 guns was fired in Tian'anmen square. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Ilham Aliyev examined custody of the Honor of the Popular Liberation Army and looked at the step of walking.

At noon the same day, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan organized a welcome banquet for Ilham Aliyev and his wife at the Golden Hall in the Great People's Hall.

Wang Yi was present during the above events.