Netanyahu to visit the Iranian neighbor Azerbaijan in May





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should make an official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan At the beginning of May, where he met President Ilham Aliyev. The visit is added to the backdrop of nuclear talks renewed between Washington and Tehran, the neighbor of the countries, and should focus on the current negotiations concerning the military presence of Turkey in Syria. The agenda will also include discussions on Azerbaijan which may join the Abraham agreements, widening bilateral links with Israel and strengthening the influence of Bakus in Central Asia. The meeting follows a visit by the American envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff during which Azerbaijan positioned itself as a mediator in regional stabilization efforts. 2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev (Photo: Amos Ben Gershon, GPO)) Aliyev recently had talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the new president of the Syrias, Mohammad al-Sharaa, further cement of his role as a major regional actor. The United States and Israel would both have considered Aliyev as a unique figure capable of filling the divisions between the main regional players. According to the report, the potential assassin of a Georgian drug dealer named Agil Aslanov met last fall with an officer of the EV force who gave him detailed instructions on how to kill the rabbi. Aslanov has agreed to murder for $ 200,000. He and a local accomplice were arrested and accused of conspiracy in order to commit a terrorist act. The authorities believe that the pair also planned to attack an educational center. In recent years, the Azerbaijani authorities have annoyed several plots against Israeli and Jewish targets, including attempts to attack the Embassy of Israel. In March 2023, Baku accused Iran of orchestrating the assassination attempt of Fazil Mustafa, a legislator known for his frank criticism of the Islamic Republic. Mustafa was injured in front of his home by shots in what the officials described as a terrorist attack. Later, he told local media that the shooters had been paid by “Masters in Iran”. Five people were sentenced last summer of betrayal and attempted the assassination of an official, receiving prison sentences ranging from four years to life. Azerbaijan, located just north of Iran, has long had tense relations with Tehran. The friction comes from the treatment of Irans of its great azérant minority, its support for Armenia Azerbaijans and its strategic links with Israel, which provides Bakou with significant quantities of weapons. At the beginning of 2023, Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran after an attack that Baku also qualified the terrorist. The Embassys security chief was killed during the shooting and two guards were injured. Iran said that the attacker was motivated by personal and family problems. In the midst of diplomatic benefits, the two countries expelled the diplomats of the other. After months of negotiations, Azerbaijan reopened its embassy in Iran in July of last year.

