False diploma complainants ask Jokowi to be presented during a mediation hearing





Solo, kompas.com – The first trial of the alleged affair false degree This led to the name of the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo took place at the District Court of Solo City (PN), Thursday 24/04/2025). During the hearing, the applicant asked Jokowi to participate directly in the mediation process. The request was submitted by the applicant's lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq, who was on behalf of the group False degree The company is not ashamed (UGM deception). He said that Jokowi's presence as a defendant was very crucial to ensure that mediation took place in a fair and transparent manner. “The presence of this principle is very important in the mediation process, we ask that the defendant Mr. Ir H Jokowi be presented during the mediation session,” said the lawyer's lawyer in the trial. Read also: an alleged trial of a false diploma, Jokowi wants a mediation Jokowi was represented The trial with case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT was led by the Jury of Judges Putu Gde Hariadi, with the member of the judges Sutikna and Wahyani. The defendant I, president Joko Widodo, was not directly present, but was represented by the lawyer of Irpan. According to Irpan, Jokowi was in Jakarta and assigned to the Vatican as a special messenger to transmit condolences for the death of Pope Francis. “Mr. Jokowi obtained a special messenger from the president to make a decent visit to the Vatican,” he said. Other defendants, namely: The Solo General Electoral Commission (KPU) as defendant II (continue to continue)

Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta as defendant III (present directly)

Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta as a defendant IV (represented by a legal advisor) Read also: Jokowi did not attend the alleged trial of a false diploma because Prabowo was sent to the Vatican The trial was suspended because there was an error written the address of the attorney of the accused III addressed to the Boyolali district court, not to the solo district court. After the correction and examination, the trial continued at 11:50 WIB. “He was declared complete and the proxy for all the accused of this first trial was completed,” said Jury of judges Putu Gde Hariadi at the hearing. In addition, the trial will continue to the mediation stadium.

