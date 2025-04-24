Connect with us

Xi Jinping wants the private sector to prosper again

Successful scholarship holders need a particular skills set the capacity to analyze financial statements, decipher business strategies and read the mood of the markets. In China, they must also interpret the state of mind of Xi Jinpings. Five years ago, regulators began a radical repression against the technology that led Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, of public life. He also erased some $ 2 billion in market value, as foreign investors fled Chinese actions and private entrepreneurs in the country have lost confidence in the commitment of communist parties to their success.

Now the atmosphere is coming back. On February 17, when Mr. Xi invited a group of technological bosses to a rare symposium “, Mr. Ma was seated in the front row. The high -level meeting sent a signal according to which the party wants the private company to flourish within the limits.

The symposium has acknowledged that entrepreneurs have a lot to contribute to the Chinese economy. At the symposium, Mr. XI shaken the hand of the founder of Deepseeks, Liang Wenfeng. The leaders of Chinas seem as impressed as everyone by the success of the decreasing startup of the Province of Zhejiang, which rivaled with the best models of artificial intelligence (AI) to the worlds at a fraction of the cost.

Deepseeks Example injected a certain vivacity into the scholarship, raising the prices of technology companies listed in Hong Kong by 23% in the last month. The stocks of Alibaba and Tencent have increased while waiting for a healthy request linked to AI.

The party wants to jump on this walking train and keep it while driving. China is still suffering from a long property crisis, the confidence of depressed consumers and an expense deficit. It has been stuck in its longest period of deflation since the Asian financial crisis over a quarter of a century ago. A stock market rally powered by technology could provide part of the stimulus that has so far missed: a little greed to temper anxiety.

However, the party can also warm up for a private company because it now has less to fear. Five years ago, ambitious technological companies were busy raising large touches of data on citizens' spending, loans and travel models. They knew more about the Chinese people than the party. At the same time, they transcked their country of origin, impatiently crowning foreign investors and regulators. Didi, a carpooling giant, was so determined to list in New York on time in 2021 that it ruled out the reluctance of the regulator of Chinas data.

Things are different now. China has tightened the rules for lists abroad, strengthened the influence of party committees within private companies and imposed new laws on data collection and transfer. At the same time, the hostility of the Americas to Chinese companies brought them closer to their home market and their government. If foreigners believe that these companies are not clothed “, they must collect funds at home. If America denies access to China to vital inputs such as high -end computer flea, even private companies will join the mission of the parties to achieve autonomy.

Mr. Xis' symposium was not an empty gesture. The party really wants to relaunch the spirits of entrepreneurs and to eliminate certain bureaucratic obstacles to their progress. However, Mr. Xi also warned the patterns of technology to remember their roots “while they are continuing success.

His vision of the private sector does not serve shareholders but the promotion of the modernization of Chinese style “. The party is happy, in other words, to offer support. But what it will not offer is freedom. Its embrace of the private sector is conditional to the alignment of private capital on the objectives of the parties.

2025, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under license. Original content can be found on www.economist.com

