



Elon Musk announced yesterday that he came back from his work at the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government to focus more on his businesses, especially Tesla.

Since his intense accent on Washington seems to catch up, if not conclude, I thought it could be the right time to assess what has been done so far. And what better way to note it than to use the same method with which he sought to assess thousands of civil servants?

In February, DOGE demanded that federal employees send an email each week listing five chips of their achievements.

So here are five chips on what Musk has achieved in Washington:

He landed his company. Teslas' benefits dropped 71% compared to last year, the company reported on Tuesday. And even if sales of electric vehicles have increased worldwide, Tesla sales have dropped due to competition from Chinese car manufacturers and Musks' support for right. On Tuesday, during a call with investors, Musk awarded the decline to those who receive waste and government fraud. The demonstrations you will see there, they are very organized. They paid, he said, providing no evidence for his complaint.

He became unpopular. The survey shows that the notes of approval of musks have taken a nose since it came to Washington, largely motivated by the disapproval of democratic and independent voters. In a Survey of Marquette University this month, 38% of Americans said they had a favorable vision of Musk, against 60% which considered it unfavorably.

He has reduced public spending, but we don't really know how much. Musk arrived in Washington with promises to reduce 1 dollars billion from the federal budget for the next financial years. On a website according to its progress, Doge has saved $ 160 billion. But as my colleagues have reported, this estimate could be swollen. Group accounting has been riddled with $ 1 billion errors and said it has reduced expenses that have never even been scheduled this year.

He has become the largest political donor in the country. An analysis published last month revealed that Musk had donated more than $ 291 million to republican candidates, political action committees and other conservative organizations during the race in 2024. It is nearly $ 95 million more than the largest republican contributor following and more than four times more than the greatest donor of Democratic candidates.

Since the elections, he has not shown any signs of stopping his involvement in electoral policy. The Musk and Allied groups spent more than $ 20 million on a Supreme Court of Wisconsin's State competition, transforming the race into a referendum on him and he lost. And he threatened the main challenges against any republican member of the Chamber who does not support President Trumps Agenda.

He picked up a ton of personal data. Thanks to his decree, creating DOGE, Trump gave access to the Musks group to all non -classified agency recordings a category that includes sensitive information about almost everyone in America. A recent survey revealed that the Musk team has tried to access databases that follow more than 300 separate data, in particular not only social security numbers, but immigration status, game income, student loan sales and even professional professional references. We do not know precisely what data the DOGE team have about you, but it could be a lot.

By figures

Americans like the idea of ​​reducing government waste, but don't like musk

The idea that underlies the government's ministry of efficiency that the government is useless and ineffective is a view that most Americans have had for decades, according to surveys. And the Americans mainly support the concept of Doge when it was questioned directly.

But they are generally not satisfied with many details, in particular the participation of Elon Musks, according to a review of the New York Times of surveys on the subject. In fact, when asked if Musk was doing a good job with Doge, almost 60% of voters disappeared his performance at work while 40% approved.

And in a survey of Quinnipiac University this month, 57% of voters said that Musk had too much power in the decisions affecting the country, including 16% of the Republicans.

Read the rest here.

Ruth Igielnik, Christine Zhang

While waiting on x

A return to shopp

The announcement of Teslas that his profits from the first quarter had plunged Elon Musk to try to appease investors. My colleague Kate Conger reports how he developed these efforts using his social flow.

Of course, the first quarter also marked the start of the Federal Musk cost reduction project, which rocked Washington and inspired by demonstrations outside of Tesla dealers. Tesla's investors feared that Musk is too distracted to manage her electric vehicle, and Musk tried to reassure them yesterday, telling analysts that he planned to reduce his government work.

On Wednesday, Musk continued these efforts on X. He republished another user who shared his remarks on the decline in the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, and spent much of the morning publication on his commercial achievements in Tesla, Spacex and Xai, his artificial intelligence startup.

At just 66 years old from the first flight to landing on the Moon in 1969, Musk wrote in an article, deceive his ambitions for SpaceX. Here we are, 76 years later, we cannot go back to the moon yet. We should have been on Mars now.

He also shared articles that praised the Xai chatbot, Grok; discussed the capacity of its satellite internet service, Starlink, to provide the Internet in distant places; And said New Teslas could soon go from the factory directly to buyers.

It is a notable gap in the flow of political publications which occupies the chronology of musks in recent months, and an indication that Musk wants to appease the investors of Tesla who believe that he has not paid attention to his commercial responsibilities.

Kate Conger

You shouldn't miss

At the request of musks, the voters made ballots for a new city: Starbase, Texas

The vote began on a measure to officially incorporate Starbase, Texas, the city has long dreamed by Musk to enter its rocket company, SpaceX, and its 3,500 employees. J. David Goodman brings us this dispatch from the southern tip of Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/23/us/politics/elon-musk-trump-doge-tesla.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

