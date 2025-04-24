PDIP politician said Jokowi did not need to prove the authenticity of his diploma





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian Democratic Party of struggle Aria Bima said that the 7th President Joko Widodo did not need to prove the authenticity of his diploma in the middle of the controversy that occurred. Conversely, Aria said that the initial diploma of Jokowi should in fact be proven by people who doubted it.

“Pak Jokowi does not need to prove his original diploma. He who continued was proven that her diploma was false,” said Aria when he was met in the Parliament complex, Jakarta, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

“Do not ask that Jokowi proves his original diploma. Prove that this is a false diploma,” said Aria. He reasoned, Jokowi's political history was evidence that could verify the authenticity of diplomas as an administrative requirement.

He then mentioned, with the election of Jokowi as mayor of Solo twice, the governor of Jakarta once, and the president twice, then we could consider that his diploma was original. Thus, says Aria, if there are people who doubt the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, then what must be prosecuted is the institution that has previously checked.

“If education in education, secondary, secondary, secondary, to the director general of secondary and higher primary education. If the University, the General Directorate of Higher Education. Who said that the diploma was original? Yes, these institutions,” said the Vice-President of the House of Representatives Commission II.

Aria said that a number of people who have accused Jokowi's false diploma should continue the institution. Including the general electoral commission which adopted Jokowi during the progress of the electoral dispute.

The authenticity of the Jokowi diploma has been questioned for a long time. It was Bambang Tri Molyono who first suspected Jokowi used a false diploma. He had registered his trial before the central court of Jakarta in 2022, but was then revoked.

Bambang Tri and Sugi Nur Rahardja who made a podcast on the alleged false diploma, he was rather sentenced to 6 years in prison with a speech of hatred before the solo district court, March 2023.

Finally, an institution called the Ulama and Activist Defenders team (TPUA), with its characters Amien Rais, Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar and Tifauzia Tiasuma or Doctor Tifa, again questioned the authenticity of the Diploma of UGM Jokowi.

TPUA demonstrated UGM demanded that the campus revealed Jokowi's documents in April 1525. UGM on this occasion said that it was true that the former mayor of Solo was a graduate of the Faculty of Forestry, graduated in 1985.

TPUA also visited Jokowi's private house in Solo on April 16, 2025. But their requests for Jokowi to show his diploma in public was rejected. Yudono Yanuar contributed to the drafting of this article. Publisher's options: Terror of the army after the revision of the TNI law

