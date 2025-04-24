The royal princess praised Turkish friends and stressed the importance of transmitting the tradition of remembering those who fell at war.

Anne was speaking to a service to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign in Turkeys Canakkale Martyrs Memorial.

She made her address on the peninsula where soldiers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France and Turkey died during the 1915 confrontation.

The Prince of Wales at the time and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend an international memory of memory at the Memorial Apid in Türkiye in 2015 (Tristan Finings / PA)

The royal princess then delivered a message from the king, who attended the services for the 90th and 100th birthdays, and extended her special thoughts and prayers, and described comfort for terrible losses in warm friendships and deep alliances that have emerged from Gallipoli's despair.

A crown was placed for Anne at the Memorial, and she continued to install the traditional red carnations on the tombs of Turkish soldiers.

She said it was a great solemn honor to attend the service, remembering the sacrifice on all sides of the ruthless campaign.

The royal princess then referred to a quote from the Turkish hero Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, saying: there is no difference between the Johnnies and the Mehmets for us where they are side by side in our country.

You, mothers, who sent their sons from distant countries, wipe your tears. Your sons are now lying in our breast and are at peace. After losing their lives on this island, they also became our sons.

The Royal Princess with Gokhan Yazgi, Vice-Minister of Turkeys culture, placing red carnations in the bass of Turkish soldiers from the historic Canakkale National Park in the historic national park of Gallipoli Peninsula (Yui Mok / PA)

Anne described words like these like having paved the way for ferocious battles that took place on this land to be replaced by sustainable friendships and strong alliances that we must advance to the future.

She added: I pay a sincere tribute to all the nations represented here today.

On behalf of the ancient powers agreement, I salute the memory of Gallipoli and our future together.

Anne also attended a commemoration to the French national cemetery of Gallipoli before visiting the tomb of a hero of the British war.

Lieutenant-Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie was decorated with a Victoria cross for his service during the Gallipoli campaign.

She then attended the commemoration of the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and Ireland.

Defense colonel James Torbert, vice-admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Jill Morris, the Royal Princess, First Sea Lord and chief of the naval staff Sir Ben Key and his wife Elly during the commemoration service of the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and Ireland) at Cape Helles Memorial near Sedd El Bahr (Yui mok / pa)

More than 100,000 soldiers died in an unhappy campaign during the First World War by the United Kingdom and the allies to capture the Strait of Dardanelles in what is now northwestern Turkey.

The assault in 1915 was intended to injure the Ottoman Empire of the time and cut a connected waterway between the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea, a movement that would also have helped Russia.

On Friday, Anne is expected to attend a dawn service to mark the 110th anniversary of the landing of the body of the Australian and New Zealand army on the beaches of Gallipoli.

April 25 is known as Anzac Day and was marked in the two countries of the southern hemisphere.

Many Australia and New Zealand have also traveled to Türkiye for the birthday.