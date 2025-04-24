“ Bad night for work and conservatives during local elections, predicts polls

Transgender people could be treated in private rooms in the NHS, said the Secretary of Health, because he admitted that he had wished to have listened to the debate on unique spaces earlier.

Wes Streting told LBC Radio that the NHS updates its directives after the Supreme Court ruled on the terms that the woman and the sex of the 2010 equality law refers to a biological woman and the biological sex.

This means that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (RCMP) can be excluded from mono-sex spaces if they are proportioned.

When they were asked if transgender people will be treated in male services and will use the changing rooms and male toilets in the NHS, Mr. Stuting said: No, what we want to do is make sure that we have a unique provision on NHS districts, and it is based on biology, and to ensure that trans people have access to safe and dignified and respectful care.

He said there was a palpable anxiety in transgender people about their rights and dignities.

He added that we can and must maintain the rights, freedoms, spaces for women as sexual rights while confirming the respect and freedoms of transgender people.

Pressed on which transgender services will be treated, he said: it will depend a lot of particular parameters.

The NHS updates its advice and what we would like to see are appropriate types of rooms and private spaces for trans people in NHS hospitals.

He said most people in the United Kingdom are fair and decent and wanted transgender people to live with freedom, dignity and respect and that is what this government also wants.

On the question of whether there could be transgender services, he added: he returns to this issue of scale and spoke of a relatively small number of people in our country anyway, and a small number of people who could access a different range of NHS services at any time.

I therefore think that, in addition to everything that had treated, not only in the NHS, but also by reflecting on how you protect the spaces of women and protect the rights and dignities of trans peoples, also keeps some of these challenges in proportion.

We are talking about a small one, a small number of people who could be in an NHS service every day.

The health secretary Wes Street (Photo: Cameron Smith / Getty Images)

I therefore do not think that it is beyond the spirit and the means of the leaders of the NHS services across the country to find a caring and compassionate path through it.

Street said he wanted every woman and any transgender person going to the NHS services feel safe.

Asked about his previous comments according to which trans women are women who recover, he said: IVE tackled this previously and I don't mind saying, look, you know, I don't think it's the right thing to say.

And in fact, I want ID to be listened to much earlier. I do not think that we, to be honest, given a part of the raw speech that we have had on these questions in recent years, I do not think that we lose anything by having a little humility to say, in fact, I hope that Wed listened.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was really satisfied with the clarity offered by the Supreme Court decision.

Starmer, who had previously said that trans women are women, was invited to repeat this statement but said: I think the Supreme Court answered this question.

When asked if it means that he does not believe that a transgender woman is a woman, he told ITV West Country: a woman is an adult woman, and the court said it absolutely.

In fact, I welcome judgment because I think it gives real clarity. This allows those who have to develop advice to be very clear about what these advice should say.

So I think it is important that we see the judgment for what it is. It is a welcome step. His real clarity in an area where we needed clarity, I am delighted that it was the place.

We have to move and make sure that we now make sure that all the advice is in the right place according to this judgment.