China will talk about trade, but the United States will have to take the first step, say experts | News War News

Taipei, Taiwan While the American president Donald Trump plays the prospects of a commercial agreement with China, experts say that Beijing is unlikely to take the first step and may even require the prerequisites before coming to the negotiation table.

Trump said he expects to see his 145% rate on China drops considerably, but that a lower rate would depend on the next stages of Beijing.

I was going to have a good agreement with China, Trump told journalists on Wednesday in his latest remarks, moving hopes for a de -escalation of tensions between the sides.

But given the challenges raised in its dead end with the United States, China cannot afford to be the team that takes the first step because it cannot be considered capitulating in the Trump administration pressure campaign, William Yang, principal analyst on Northeast Asia to the International Crisis group, told Al Jazeera.

Consequently, China will firmly respect its current position until it sees the US government making credible concessions which can allow Beijing to consider coming to the negotiation table and claiming victory.

Beijing can even see more optimistic assets of rhetoric as a sign that digs in his heels works, said Yang.

US and Chinese officials did not officially announce the start of commercial negotiations, although Trump said Wednesday that his administration actively negotiated with the Chinese side, without developing.

On Thursday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce of Commerce has Trumps remarks, saying that there were no talks on trade between the sides.

Any complaint on the progress of the economic and commercial negotiations of China-US is baseless and has no factual basis, said the ministry spokesperson, there was said at a press conference.

China said the door was wide open to talks, but insisted that it would not stand out from the United States if necessary.

Unlike the winning remarks and flickering declarations on the possibility of relieving its prices, the Messaging of Beijing, which was largely communicated by the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been closely controlled and consistent.

I would say that, at least on the surface, China has the upper hand, Zhiwu Chen, professor of finance at Hong Kongs Business School at the University of Hong Kongs, told Al Jazeera.

It is more in control, while President Trump and the secretary Bessent reported and did things that help more to weaken their hand, said Chen, referring to the American secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent.

I think that the declaration really shows that it is anxious and panicked, while China was quite silent and silent, added Chen, referring to the comments of Trumps that he intends to reduce his prices at a given time.

China has slapped American exports with a 125% rate in response to Trump's commercial salvo, as well as the announcement of various other countermeasures, including restrictions on rare land exports and the limits of the number of Hollywood films in China.

If tensions continue to degenerate, Beijing could potentially stop cooperation on issues such as Fentanyl export control.

In theory, he could also inflict pain in the American economy by pouring his public debt of more than $ 760 billion for a decision that economists consider as unlikely since it would also have serious ramifications for the Chinese economy.

Unlike Trump, who prefers to negotiate face to face with world leaders, Beijing will want to engage in preliminary meetings before any meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the American president, said Tom Nunlist, deputy director of technological policy and data at Trivium China.

They will seek to have concluded an agreement before the best leaders meet to confirm it. To reach out to Trump directly, we can look like XI who breaks us with American pressure, and this also risks failure, told Al Jazeera in Al Jazeera.

In general, the United States is the aggressor here, and China has calibrated its response to be energetic but avoid climbing, said Nunlist.

It is likely that discussions would respond to a wider range of concerns than simple prices, according to analysts, especially now that Trump seems to have blined first in the dead end.

The potential areas of concessions include controls of technological exports and Taiwan, according to Dingli Shen, a scholarship holder based in Shanghai.

The long-standing grievances on the way China is treated in the global system could be on the table, according to Marina Zhang, associate professor at the University of Sydneys Australia-China Institute Relations.

In practice, this does not mean public humiliation, no unilateral ultimatums, and no compromise on four key red lines: questions related to Taiwan, democracy and human rights, the political system of Chinas and its right to development, Zhang said in Al Jazeera.

Zhang said American export controls on critical technologies could be on the agenda, as well as the black list of Chinese technological companies such as Huawei and the Chinese chicken manufacturer Smic.

China can also put pressure for the relaxation of investment screening rules, especially in sensitive sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy and advanced manufacturing. Another probable request is a certain degree of de-escalation on Taiwan, she said.

Although Beijing does not expect complete concessions, it would host the less manifest political signaling of Washington, such as the limits of high -level official visits and arms sales.

For Beijing, the wait could be worth it if it means achieving some of its longer -term goals, the Yang international crisis groups said.

It is more than a pure commercial negotiation for China at this stage. He considers the trajectory of this tariff impasse as a precursor to the way bilateral relations with the United States will develop over the next four years, he said.

Beijing will want to see the Trump administration take the first step to reduce prices imposed on imported Chinese products. The level of reduction in potential prices could potentially determine the will of Chinese governments to start a high -level commercial negotiation with the Trump administration.