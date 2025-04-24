The alleged trial of a false diploma, Jokowi wanted mediation

Solo, kompas.com -The inaugural usual of the alleged false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was held again at the Solo District Court, Thursday (04/24/2025), at 10:30 am WIB, with the case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT.

During the hearing held in the Kusuma Admaja room, Jokowi's lawyer IRPAN stressed that the rules of the case were to start with mediation in accordance with the 2016 Supreme Court (PERMA).

“It is essential for the parties to resolve by mediation before the tree inspection by the judge,” said IRPAN before the meeting.

Read also: Jokowi did not attend the alleged trial of a false diploma because Prabowo was sent to the Vatican

IRPAN said mediation opens up opportunities for both parties to conclude an agreement without continuing to be subject.

“In mediation, I of course want to know in advance the CV directed by the applicant as to requests for the defendant,” he said.

He added, the decision to continue or would not be consulted directly to President Jokowi after receiving a curriculum vitae from the applicant.

“After knowing what was done by the applicant, through his legal advisor in the form of a CV. I can only consult Mr. Jokowi, whether or not,” he said.

“So I could not instantly decide without first consulting and coordinating with Mr. Jokowi,” he continued.

Read also: Jokowi's first -rate session of diploma, Solo 6 High School ready to prove authenticity

The applicant in this case is Muhammad Taufiq who is in the name of the false diploma, the non -shameful of the UGM.

Jokowi was continued with KPU Solo, Surakarta 6 State High School and Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta.



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

