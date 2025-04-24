Zelenskyy dates back to Trump's claims that he prolongs war by not giving up land in Russia





Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a veiled reprimand for the accusation of his American counterpart Donald Trump according to which he prolongs the war by refusing to give in to Russia.

After discussions on peace in London with representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, Zelenskyy thanked the participants in an article on X, saying: “It is exactly a joint work that will lead to lasting peace”.

He also declared that Ukraine would always act in accordance with its constitution and that it was “absolutely sure that our partners in particular the United States will act in accordance with its solid decisions”.

In his post, he linked to a press release published by Trump Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in which he criticized the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, reminding Moscow that “no country can change the borders of another by force”.

“As we did in the Welles Declaration in 1940, the United States reaffirms as a political refusal to recognize the affirmations of sovereignty of the Kremlin in the territory seized by force by contravening international law,” the statement said.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump was unleashed in Zelenskyy, saying that the Ukrainian chief prolongs the “field of killing” after pushing the Crimean Ceding to Russia as part of a potential peace plan.

“This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia since Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social.

“No one asks Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as a Russian territory, but, if he wants to be Crimea, why did they not fight for that eleven years ago when he was given to Russia without having been drawn?”

Trump added that “inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy” make “it is so difficult to settle this war”.

“He has nothing to boast!” Said Trump. “The situation for Ukraine is disastrous that he can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country.”

Zelenskyy's statement “will only prolong the” killing field “and no one wants that! We are very close to an agreement, but the man with” no playing cards “should now do it”.

Tuesday, Zelenskyy excluded the idea of ​​kyiv assigning the territory to Moscow in any agreement before talks in London between American, European and Ukrainian officials.

“There is nothing to talk about is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people,” said Zelenskyy.

Duringsimilar Calks in Paris last week, US officials presented a proposal that included the Front line freezing and Russia to keep control of the occupied Ukrainian territory, according to a European official familiar with the issue.

A meeting scheduled for Wednesday involving the best American, British, French and Ukrainian diplomats Topush Forward, a peace agreement was carried out at the last minute, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled his participation.

“We have published a very explicit proposal to the Russians and Ukrainians, and it is time for them to say” yes “or for the United States to move away from this process,” Vice-President JD Vance told the journalist in India.

He said that it was “a very fair proposal” that would freeze the territorial lines at a certain level near the place where they are today, the two sides having to abandon a territory which they currently hold.

He did not provide more details on the proposal.

A high European official familiar with the current talks involving the American team said that a proposal which, according to the United States, was “final” was initially presented last week in Paris, where it was described as “ideas” and that they could be modified.

When these ideas have surfaced in media reports several days later, Ukrainian officials were surprised to see that Washington portrayed them as a final, according to the official.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukraine was ready for any negotiation format that could bring a cease-fire and open the door to full peace negotiations, while it was crying nine civilians killed when a Russian drone hit a bus earlier in the day.

“We insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire,” wrote Zelenskyy on his Telegram page, in accordance with a proposal he said that the United States has tabled six weeks ago.

Ukraine and certain governments of Western Europe have accused Putin of having dragged his feet on this proposal while his army tries to capture more Ukrainian land.

Western analysts say Moscow is not in a hurry to conclude peace talks because it has a battlefield dynamic.

