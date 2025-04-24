Roula Khalaf, editor -in -chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Pakistan has closed its airspace in Indias Airlines, said that it would suspend a 1972 peace treaty with its largest neighbor, and warned that any diversion of shared river waters would be considered an act of war.

Islamabads moved to India on Thursday marked a strong climbing of the dispute between the two nuclear nations on an attack that killed 26 tourists in the disputed northern region of cashmere.

India had already downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan and suspended its participation in a crucial cross -border water treaty on the attack. On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Indias, Narendra Moda, promised to identify, follow and punish the donors of the armed men responsible for an atrocity that shocked the Indians and attracted the fears of a conflict with Pakistan.

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack on Pahalgam, a tourist destination in the territory under Indian control of Jammu and Kashmir, and leveled India accusations on Thursday to support terrorism in the government of Modis.

The National Committee of Islamic Republics denounced the India suspension of the 1960 Treaty under which the two countries share water from the Industry River system.

Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan in accordance with the Treaty of Indus Water … will be considered as an act of war and replied [to] With full force through the full specter of national power, the committee said in a press release after the meeting.

He said Pakistan would suspend all bilateral treaties with his neighbor, including a 1972 peace agreement, until India continues to … Foment terrorism inside Pakistan [and] Transnational killings. Remarks were an apparent reference to alleged Indian agents involving the murder of separatist Sikh activists in Canada and Pakistan.

The Committee also said that Pakistan would unanswered the Simla agreement, which has governed relations between the two countries since its signature after their 1971 war. The provisions of the pacts included the establishment of the control line along which they are confronted with cashmere.

Michael Kugelman, analyst based in Washington in Southern Asia, said that the Indus water Treaty and the Simla agreement had served as safety nets by guaranteeing a cooperation and communication basis during a period of high tension between Pakistan and India. The relationship is likely to enter an unexplored territory, said Kugelman.

Jammu-et-Cachemire police said on Thursday that two of the three suspects of the Pahalgame massacre were Pakistani nationals, identifying them as part of a militant group behind one of the worst mass murders of civilians.

In a desired opinion published online, police described men as terrorists, a reference to Lashkar-E-Tayyaba, based in Pakistan, who was responsible for the murder of 175 people in Mumbai in 2008.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pahalgam's attack would not be unpunished Reuters

Speaking Thursday in the Indian State of Bihar, Modi said that his government would continue at the ends of the earth the people responsible for an attack which was the deadliest of the Kashmir Indians since a bombardment of suicide in 2019 which killed 40 paramilitaries.

I say to the whole world, India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors, said Modi. The India spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Pahalgam will not remain unpunished.

India ordered the closure of its only border passage with Pakistan, the expulsion of military advisers from the Pakistan diplomatic missions in India, the withdrawal of its own advisers from Pakistan and a reduction in the number of diplomats in each country at 30 of 55.

Its suspension of participation in the industrial waters was an unprecedented measure which could be deeply detrimental to agriculture in Pakistan at the start of the sowing season of a country mired in a deep economic crisis.

Ishaq Dar, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Pakistans, said on local television on Wednesday that Islamabad was not involved in Pahalgam's attack and that no evidence had been provided to show the opposite. Pakistan would retaliate against any Indian action for the attack, said Dar.

There will be a tit-form response, not an iota less than what they have done, he said in an interview with Dunya News.

The diplomatic crisis threatens the Pakistans of the fragile economic recovery after two years of stagflation and the rise in energy costs has shredd the finances of households and the seriously affected industries.

The Industrial Water Treaty is vital for Pakistan because it guarantees access to the three western rivers in the Indus basin its main source of water for agriculture, power and daily life.

Farooq Tariq, farmer and activist of Toba Tek Singh, in the center of Punjab, said that any disturbance in the water supply could have a devastating impact on Pakistan agriculture. [Farmers in Sindh and Punjab] are much more dangerous to lose water when there is already … the shortage of water, he said.