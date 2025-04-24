



President Trump signed a decree on Wednesday to modify the college's accreditation process, so the colleges are accredited on the basis of “results”, the president wondered aloud to seek the mathematical capacities of students admitted to Harvard University and the University of Yale.

The president also signed an order to enforce the laws on books forcing universities to disclose when they accept great foreign gifts, with one of Mr. Trump's best aid specifically calling Harvard as a school which, according to them, violated the law. Federal law obliges higher education institutions that receive federal funds to disclose any gift or contract from a foreign source worth $ 250,000 or more in a calendar year, and some at Congress are trying to reduce this threshold to $ 50,000.

The new decrees arise as the president distinguished Harvard University. Its administration has frozen billions of federal funds at Harvard, demanded radical changes in school policies and suggested that it should lose its tax exemption status.

Colleges and universities are accredited to ensure that they meet basic standards by third -party entities, and not by the federal government, although the Ministry of Education decides which accreditation agencies to be recognized. The accreditation process has large implications since the government has used it to determine which schools are authorized to participate in federal students' assistance programs, which distribute billions of loans and student subsidies.

The decree directs the Ministry of Education to “hold responsible” for any accreditaire of colleges who “does not meet the applicable recognition criteria or otherwise violating the federal law” – including by terminating or suspending federal recognition of accredits. He specifically distinguishes accreditation agencies which oblige schools to “engage in illegal discrimination … under the cover of” diversity, capital and inclusion “initiatives.” The ordinance also indicates that the Ministry of Education should begin to recognize the new accreditors of the college.

The Trump administration believes that accreditation entities have become too focused on “the awakened ideology” instead of the results, said the secretary of the White House staff. Mr. Trump's decree also affects law faculties and higher education programs.

“The basic idea is to force the accreditation to focus on the merit and the real results that these universities provide, as opposed to the way these universities have been awake,” said Scharf before Mr. Trump signing the decree. “So we create new accreditation paths, we invoic the Ministry of Education to really look at this accreditation mess in a holistic way and, hopefully, making it much better.”

Trump wanted to know if the decree he signed “will examine” people who, according to him, go to prestigious schools like Harvard or Princeton but cannot do basic mathematics.

“Are we going to examine the past people they have taken?” Trump asked Scharf. “For example, I hear everything about certain grandes écoles. And then we read where they will teach people basic mathematics, mathematics that we can all do very easily, but they cannot do it.”

“When universities do not work appropriately, whether in admission or in their real educational activities, it is certainly something that accreditors should consider that at the moment, we think they are not doing a good enough job,” said Scharf.

The president also signed an executive decree invoicing the federal departments and agencies to ensure that universities follow the law to disclose the acceptance of major foreign gifts.

“We believe that certain universities, including, for example, Harvard, have regularly violated this law and that this law has not been effectively applied,” said Scharf. “Thus, this decree invoices your departments and agencies to apply the laws on books concerning foreign donations to American universities.”

SCHARF did not provide evidence or details on the way Harvard would have violated the law for the disclosure of foreign gifts. Harvard told CBS News in a statement that he filed reports of foreign gift reports “for decades as part of his in progress with the law”.

The University of Harvard announced on Monday that it had filed a complaint against the Trump administration, alleging that the administration illegally freezed billions of federal funds. Tensions intensified between the administration and Harvard, who rejected administration’s requests to modify most of the school's policies and leadership. Several other schools, including Columbia University, have faced similar funding gels, the Trump administration alleging that schools responded inadequate to anti -Semitism.

On Wednesday, the president also signed executive actions to ensure the efficiency and efficiency of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), ensure that schoolchildren are adequately trained in artificial intelligence, stimulating learning and allowing educators to apply school discipline policies.

More CBS News

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-signs-executive-order-to-eliminate-woke-ideology-in-college-accreditation-process/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos