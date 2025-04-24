Pahalgam terrorist attack: why the head of the army of Pak Asim Munnir is desperately for a mini-war with India





Nothing is united to a country like war. With its economy in the slump, the armed rebels operating against the riot in two of its four provinces and the popularity of its army at a new bottom, Pakistan could be itching for a military confrontation. Since the split in 1971, it is the nearest Pakistan that has broken. A mini-war could solve several problems, and Pahalgam's attack could be intended for this.

The fact that India will respond with power to the Pahalgam massacre has been clearly indicated by the country's main leaders. The questions are how and when. There is also another important question-why did the Pakistani army chief Gen Asim Munir risk a military confrontation with India? This despite the fact that it is the determination of India after the terror of Uri and Pulwama has struck.

India has been at the reception of Pakistan's terrorist export since its training in 1947. However, Pahalgam's attack was different from what terrorists supported by Pakistan led to India.

Twenty-six people were massacred in the Pahalgam of South Kashmir on April 22. The resistance front, in fact a front for Pakistan Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), claimed the responsibility of the attack on the holidays. A let top commander, Saifullah Kasuri, would be the brain.

It is the targeting of tourists, the toll and the simple of non-Muslims who attack Pahalgam unlike no other in recent years.

The attack seemed to be well planned and timed, even if tourism has received a major boost, the global security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir improving in recent years.

Although Islamabad denies his link with the massacre, it is given that no terrorist attack on this scale in Jammu-et-Cachemire would have been carried out without the support of the military establishment of Pakistan. Experts do not debate this.

“It was unleashed by the Pakistani army. Pakistan SSG commandos pretend to be terrorists and carry out these attacks,” said SP Vaid, former DGP of Jammu and Cashmere.

The cross -border involvement was underlined at the meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security (CCS) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, said on Wednesday.

The Community attack line also comes after the recent hair removal of dogs by General Asim Munnir.

“Our ancestors believed that we were different from Hindu in all possible aspects of life. Our religion is different. Our customs are different … It was the foundation of the theory of the two nations,” said General Munnir on April 16.

This was perceived as a signal of Pakistani terrorist assets, according to reports, and Pahalgam's attack arrived in the week following this speech.

Although the Pakistani military leaders have historically made anti-Indian comments, it is not usual for them to make anti-Hindu comments.

“It is not a coincidence that ASIM MUNIER pronounces illogical words two days ago, and such an attack takes place when the religion of the victims is requested, and they are asked to recite the Kalima,” said Vaid.

The anti-Hindu remarks of Mining and the desire of non-Muslim tourists by terrorists had to cause massive outrage in India and New Delhi to react.

India explained its intentions on terror

Although the Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khwaja Asif, said his country had nothing to do with Pahalgam's terrorist attack, India is not buying this.

India pointed out its intention with a diplomatic offensive, in particular the suspension of the industrial water treaty, the cancellation of visas for the Pakistanis and the reduction of the Pakistani high commission force on Wednesday in the CCS.

However, there could be expectations beyond the diplomatic offensive.

“Must say that I do not see the measures announced by the Indian government today being able to greatly appease the anger of the Indian citizens,” said strategic expert Faran Jefferey after the CCS decisions were made public.

With cross -border surgical strikes after the 2016 URI attack and an air bombing after the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, India has given examples of military reprisal responses.

In his first public statement since Pahalgam's attack, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday: “India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.”

Prime Minister Modi spoke during a rally at Bihar in Hindi and made a rare passage to English to ensure that the world does not miss a word from his fierce message.

There are online chatter that, fearing reprisals, Pakistan has brought its fighter closer closer to the bases of the northern region which are closer to the Indian border.

It is well believed that there can be no total war between India and Pakistan, two nuclear countries. The fallout will be frightening, and the world must desperately intervene to prevent it. The two countries fought three wars on cashmere – in 1947, 1965 and 1999 – all initiated by Islamabad, or more specifically, Rawalpindi, the siege of the Pakistani army.

A limited war is however a possibility, and General Munnir knows it.

Asim's growing unpopularity has in Pakistan

The military establishment of Pakistan is subject to unprecedented pressure and the head of the army Asim Munnir is faced with increasing unpopularity.

“The Pakistani army leader wants to climb him, he wants to prove his credibility,” said Vaid, former Jammu-et-Cachemire DGP.

Mnir and his men are marked in all four provinces of Pakistan.

While the Baloch rebels run them in Balutchistan, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Taliban attacks at will at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. In the Sindh, a channel project brought people to the street, and to Punjab, people are furious at the imprisonment of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“General Munnir cannot even take a train in certain parts of Pakistan without being hit and bombed. This is why he decided to play the cashmere card,” said the defense expert, Colonel Rohit Dev (RETD) on India Today TV.

Since 1971, it is the nearest Pakistan that breaks.

The army was the most respected organization in Pakistan and people gathered behind. Recent demonstrations and attacks against uniform people reveal the extent of the fury against them now.

Although the army is all-powerful in Pakistan and directs the country, General Munir cannot ignore popular feeling for too long.

And what could be better than a strike from India to link the Pakistanis and get them behind their soldiers?

As in 2007, when the military dictator of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, faced an increasing resistance and survived the assassination attempts, the Pakistani army finds itself today to fight against domestic disorders and an erosion of public confidence.

“The Pakistani army, for the first time in the history of the country, does not have the unanimous support or even the majority of the Pakistani people in a confrontation with India. How the powerful fell,” wrote the investigation journalist based in the United Kingdom of Pakistani Adil Raja on X.

Why Asim Munnir wants India to resume

Any counterattack, including a limited war, by India will strike the already broken economy of Pakistan.

On Thursday, the fear of India has assaulted on the Pakistan stock market. Benchmark KSE-100 has dropped by more than 1,000 points.

Pakistan goes around the world with a begging bowl. He obtained $ 7 billion in extended IMF loans last September.

However, the army has kept its budget intact, and the economy may not be a priority in the immediate plans of Asim Munnir to prove credibility and unite people behind it. The speech to provide last week, in which he sparked anti-Hindu rhetoric and raked the problem of cashmere, appeared more as an attempt to assert the position of the establishment both at the national level and between the diaspora.

The fact that his reading of the situation is not completely incorrect was revealed by former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

“Pakistan is politically divided, but we are united as a nation. If it is attacked or threatened by India, all the PML -N, PPP, PTI, PTI, JUI and others groups will bring together under the Pakistani flag to defend our homeland,” said Hussain, member of Imran Khan on Wednesday.

“India cannot silence its thumbs. Once the climbing scale is accelerated, it can become uncontrollable,” a security analyst in Guardian said on condition of anonymity.

India has almost the same number of nuclear warheads as Pakistan, but is much superior with regard to conventional war capacities.

Strategic expert Michael Kugelman said that diplomatic and kinetic responses against Pakistan were on the table.

“The Trump administration’s first public reactions suggest that it cannot oppose Indian reprisals,” Kugelman said.

Not just in the United States, the whole world supports India in the aftermath of the vile attack in Pahalgam.

India must act to transmit a strong message on the massacre of Pahalgame. But he will also have to carefully plan the strike, keeping in mind the current state of vulnerability of Pakistan. Nothing should end up strengthening General Asim Munnir. This is why there is no term called revenge in military language; He is still a counter-feppe.

However, for India, as the Chinese strategist wrote and General Sun Tzu, “the greatest victory is the one that requires no battle”.

Posted by:

Sushim Mukul

Posted on:

April 24, 2025

