Police pleaded the applicant in the Jokowi diploma case as a suspect





Biennis.comJAKARTA – The police created a lawyer and a applicant 'false degree“Joko Widodo, Zaenal Mustofa (ZM) as an alleged suspect in falsification of letters related to diplomas. Kasatreskrim Sukoharjo regional police, Akp Zaenudin, said ZM had been appointed suspect after a title of case and found sufficient evidence. “The criminal offense of the use of false letters mentioned in article 263 paragraph 2 of the penal code so that it can determine the indicator of the witness to a suspect,” Zaenudin said when he was contacted on Thursday 4/24/2025). He added that this case had been registered with the police report with the LP / B / 86 / X / 2023 / SPKT / RES number. SKH / Central Java Polda dated October 16, 2023. Zaenudin also explained that the affairs of sisters in this case. At that time, ZM would have made a false letter as if he were a student of the law faculty, the University of Muhammadiyah of Surakarta (UMS). Investigating a calibization, the journalist on behalf of the PA noted that he turned out that the ZM reported was a graduate of the University of Surakarta (UNSE). “That the diploma reported ZM graduated from the University of Surakarta transferred from the University of Muhammadiyah Surakarta,” said Zaenudin. In addition, the journalist also found that the identification number of ZM students (NIM) at UMS belonged to someone else on behalf of Anton Widjanarko. The information was obtained from the journalist of the UMS Academic Administration Bureau. “As for, the evidence obtained from a transfer letter from the UMS campus, the transcription of the value and photocopy Diploma S1 of ZM, “concluded Zaenudin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20250424/16/1871652/polisi-tetapkan-penggugat-kasus-ijazah-jokowi-jadi-tersangka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos