A senior Indonesian parliamentary official speaks for Gaza, but you have to do more – Middle East

The president of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR), Puan Maharani book A powerful message on the unshakable support of Indonesians to the Palestinian cause. The forum, organized by the group of parliaments in support of Palestine, brought together legislators from around the world to face the escalation of the crisis in Gaza. The words of Maharanis were passionate, based on the historical commitment of Indonesia towards Palestinian sovereignty and condemning the military aggression of Israel, which led to countless civilian victims.

His statement was pronounced in the presence of influential leaders such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and expressed a sincere condemnation of the indiscriminate attacks in Gaza. She underlined the humanitarian disaster that took place in the region, in particular the devastating toll for Palestinian children. His call at the end of the Israeli assault, including the urgent need for humanitarian aid, was both appropriate and necessary. In addition, its advocacy that the international community took stronger and coordinated measures was well received in the room, while the legislators hocked their heads in agreement.

However, as much as his words stirred, they aroused an important question: how long can speeches be sufficient against such urgent human suffering? As president of the Indonesian legislature, one of the most influential political positions in the country, Puan Maharanis' words have a significant weight. However, as the number of deaths in Gaza continues to increase and the humanitarian crisis is deepened, the time for simple declarations and resolutions has certainly exhausted.

Maharanis' speech was undeniably rooted in an Indonesian tradition of long -standing support for Palestine, going back to the time of President Sukarno, who said that Indonesia would remain firm against the Israeli occupation until Palestine regains its independence. The invocation of the speakers of these words was powerful, indicating that the Indonesian position has not changed. The country was a coherent supporter of Palestinian rights on the international scene. Indeed, his remarks have underlined the moral commitment of Indonesia towards the cause, which has been the cornerstone of Jakartas foreign policy for decades.

But although his words are laudable, the growing crisis of Gaza requires more than symbolic gestures and rhetoric.

It requires action beyond the limits of international discourses and forums. Diplomatic pressure and public declarations have not caused the end of the Israeli aggression, and as Israel continues its military operations, there is no indication that the situation is ready to improve by simple statements of solidarity.

Deporting dissent: the dangerous previous established by the persecution of pro-Palestine activists

During the forum, Maharani specifically called for a stronger position of parliaments from around the world, urging them to push their governments to a renewed and enforceable ceasefire agreement. However, the failure of the cease-fire agreement concluded earlier this year highlights the limits of diplomatic negotiations when there is no real lever effect behind words. If anything, the collapse of the ceasefire in January suggests that without tangible consequences for Israel, violence will continue tirelessly.

As an eminent member of the international community, Indonesia has political capital and moral authority to do more than express dissatisfaction. Although international diplomacy remains essential to find a lasting solution, it is time to go beyond empty resolutions and symbolic gestures. Indonesia could take advantage of its position to plead for real and enforceable measures aimed at holding responsible Israel. This could include working with nations with similar views to put pressure for economic sanctions or target specific individuals and entities responsible for violence in Gaza.

Maharani’s call to increase humanitarian aid is also important. However, the difficulty of providing Aid to Gaza, due to the Israeli blockade and the current violence, means that the response of international communities was terribly inadequate. Indonesia, with its diplomatic scope and its regional influence, could play a leadership role in facilitation of the delivery of the aid, by ensuring that it reaches the most in need. In addition, Indonesia could use its status to the United Nations to defend the peacekeeping forces in Gaza to help obtain safe areas for humanitarian aid.

His warning against forced displacement was one of the most striking moments in his speech.

The speaker clear that no proposal to move Palestinians outside Gaza should be accepted. She is absolutely right; Such measures would not deepen injustice. It is essential that Indonesia, and others, are firmly to reject any effort to expel the Palestinians from their homeland under the guise of humanitarian intervention.

In this regard, Maharani should also play a more active role in the fight against concerns about the internal policy of his own Indonesia. President PRABOWO SUBROS recent announcement The fact that Indonesia can temporarily evacuate a thousand injured and orphaned Palestinians from Gaza sparked praise and controversy. Although condemned as a humanitarian gesture, the plan has been alarmed as to whether it could involuntarily support wider and more problematic efforts to depopulate Gaza. Maharani, as a national leader and defender of Palestinian rights, should urge President Prabowo to reconsider this evacuation initiative. Even temporary evacuations should not undermine the Palestinians to stay on their land.

Finally, the emphasis on the Maharanis on inter-parliamentary cooperation is necessary, but such cooperation must give results. Effective diplomacy requires real monitoring in national legislatures, where legislators can put pressure for binding resolutions, aid initiatives and concrete international judicial actions. It is no longer enough to talk about solidarity. This solidarity must be embodied in policies that have consequences for those who pursue violence and illegal occupation.

The commitment of speakers to Palestinian rights is indisputable, but the world cannot afford this commitment to remain in terms of speeches and declarations. The inhabitants of Gaza need more than words; They need real and decisive action. If Indonesia, as well as other countries, seriously aims to support Palestine, it must go beyond rhetoric and in the field of significant political, diplomatic and legal action. It is only then that we will see a real change that brings us closer to justice, freedom and peace.

NOTICE: The Council of MPs of the British Jews missed a possible turning point

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.