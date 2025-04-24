Politics
My friend Robert Jenrick must stop trying to be Boris Johnson
Unlike common belief, politics is a team sport. The leaders, the members of the cabinet and the deputies are all mainly there because of the party they represent and the voters who choose them. Flair and individual charisma are important, but ultimately, it is the part of the party that puts politicians in power.
In a parliamentary system, the need to work with colleagues and bring them with you is essential. It is also important that deputies and ministers support the chief.
Get rid of the leader is quite easy in the conservative partyBut the question of who should replace the leader is always more difficult. Competitions have often led to worse results and emerging managers than the previous holder. The old adage, pay attention to what you want, applies well to the conservative part when it is in regicide mode.
Today, Kemi Badenoch is clearly in a tight place. After 14 years of government, the party she heads tries to recover from her worst defeat in her story.
At a time when the conservatives must be united, I am sad to see my old friend Robert Jenrick barely disguised leadership maneuvers. Robert will deny doing this, of course. Nothing could be further from my mind, he said. However, we know all the signs of an implacable ambition and always in age.
I remember Boris Johnson was about the same between 2012, the year of the London Olympic Games and 2016 when Brexit vote occurred. All of this happened when David Cameron was Prime Minister. After Cameron's departure, Boris then resumed his role as the man who thought he would end up being king, under Theresa May. He always agitated or, more relevant, he was perceived as being constantly agitated for the first job.
There is nothing wrong with ambition. All politicians, to some extent, have it. The problem arises when this ambition becomes devouring, dominating the meaning of camaraderie and team spirit, which is a necessary ingredient for success for any political party.
Jenrick entered Parliament in 2014. He was elegant, disciplined and polite, many the child of the Cameron era for modern conservatism.
He's traveling, as we say, since then. He has now been recorded insinuating that he is not against a pact with Reform UK, claiming that he would bring this coalition together in one way or another. The involvement is, of course, that he is man to achieve this happy result.
The major problem with all that is that the Conservatives already have a leader in the form of Badenoch, who, lest we forget, defeated the same Jenrick in a leadership competition less than six months ago.
Jenrick, at the beginning, seemed to accept his free defeat. Unlike a number of other competitors in the management race, he accepted a position in the Shadow cabinet in Badenochs. He would be a team player, after all, he seemed.
What happened? The threat of the reform and the fact that this new insurgent party constantly exceeds the conservatives creates an air of increasing panic on the conservative benches.
The cry is that Kemi must do something. No one is sure of what to be done.
Modern policy is notoriously inconsistent and impatient. Success must be immediate or the leader must go. I remember the media and the main parts of the Labor party bathed for Sir Keir Starmers Blood after the loss of Hartlepool's by -elections in 2021.
He tense it, survived and led work to an overwhelming victory that seemed much more solid nine months ago than it appeared today.
Badenoch has been in office for less than six months, but the demand for instant success is still insisted. It must effectively attack the government, reorganize the party and face Down Farage at the same time.
In this almost impossible context, his criticism inevitably sharpens their knives. For many of them, Jenrick is the coming man. Naturally, man himself does nothing to unsubscribe from this very practical idea.
I say to Robert: Don't do that! Please be a team player because I know that your inclination lies in this direction. Your ambition is better served by loyalty. Above all, don't be a Boris!
Kwasi Kwarteng is a former conservative deputy. He was chancellor between September and October 2022 under Liz Truss.
