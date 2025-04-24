



Washington president Donald Trump will hold a rally on Tuesday in Macomb County to mark his first 100 days in power, the White House confirmed. This would be the president's first visit to the state of the battlefield since he won the November elections.

President Trump is delighted to return to the big state of Michigan, where he will gather in the county of Macomb to celebrate his first 100 days in power, “said the White House press secretary Karoline Leavittin, a statement on Wednesday.

“Michiganders benefit from President Trumps Agenda to revitalize our economy and ensure the southern border, and the best is yet to come!”

Trump went to the state for the last time in November for his last Grand Rapids campaign rally before the ballot box on elections.

Venezuelan expelled to El Salvador after stopping the Detroit tunnel, DHS said in the last dispute

The American republican representative John James, who represents the county of Macomb of the South, tweeted his welcome in Trump: “The county of Macomb is honored to welcome the president @realdonaldtrump in Michigan to celebrate the first 100 days of the golden age of the Americas. Together, we will make Michigan again.”

This month, Trump said that he was working with Michigan leaders to keep the base of the National Selfridge Air Guard of Macomb “open, strong, prosperous” teasing the possibility of new fighter planes.

“I think we are going to succeed, the governor. I think we are going to succeed there,” said Trump about Selfridge in Notiks in the Oval Office with Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican Chamber of State Matt Hall standing near the president's office.

“We have obtained good comments from (Secretary of Defense) Pete Hegseth and the Ministry of Defense, and speaking of F-16s and speaking of F-35s, and, you know, and Cetera. This is an excellent property. This is a very good answer.”

More: Whitmer says she didn't want her photo to be taken when she hid her face in the oval office

During the same meeting with the television cameras present, Trump also raised the need to prevent Asian carp from reaching the big lakes. Whitmer, during previous meetings with the president this year, raised the need to finance a project of the army engineers in Illinois at the Brandon Road Lock & Dam which would install several methods to serve as a barrier, preventing the carp from raising the waterways of the State and infiltrating Lake Michigan.

Before his visit to Michigan, Trump should go to Rome for the funeral Saturday of Pope Francis, who died on Monday. It would be the first foreign trip of the president of his second administration.

Melania and I are going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We can't wait to be there! Trump published Ontuth Socialmonday's afternoon, referring to First Lady Melania Trump.

Francis met Easter on Sunday morning with vice-president JD Vance, a Catholic convert. Vance was in Mid-Michigan on March 14 and spoke inside Vantage Plastics, a manufacturer of plastics in the county of Bay.

The writer Craig Mauger contributed.

