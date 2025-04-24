SC rejects the punjab govt plea for imrans remand





A view of the construction of the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Website / SC File

Islamabad: The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday a call from the governments of Punjab for the pre-trial detention of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founding president Imran Khan. The court judged that it was a year and a half since the accused's arrest, therefore, the question of physical dismissal does not arise now.

A bench of three members of the Supreme Court, led by judge Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and including judge Salahuddin Panhwar and judge Ishtiaq Ibrahim, heard the government of Punjab.

During the hearing, judge Kakar ruled that it was a year and a half since the accused's arrest, the question of physical dismissal does not arise now. Punjab attorney, Zulfiqar Naqvi, however argued that they wanted to carry out photogrammetric, polygraphic and voice correspondence on the accused. But your request concerned pre -trial detention, not tests, Kakar Judge to the Attorney General told.

Likewise, judge Panhwar observed that even in cases of murder and rape, such tests have never been carried out. The judge expressed the hope that the government will show the same effectiveness in the affairs of ordinary peoples.

The Attorney General argued that the accused does not cooperate for tests. To this, judge Kakar noted that the accused is in police custody and asked about how a person in detention cannot cooperate. He noted that the court of first instance had granted pre -trial detention, but the high court rejected detailed reasoning to him. This application has now become ineffective, therefore, the dismissal cannot be given, added Judge Kakar.

Salman Safdar, lawyer for the founder of the PTI, informed the court that the accusation had already taken 30 days of pre -trial detention at the court of first instance, adding that the high court had rejected the decision of the courts of first instance. He also argued that pre -trial detention had been granted without even producing the accused before the Court of First Instance. He explained that his client (Imran Khan) had been presented via a video link, adding that for 14 months after the FIR, the accusation did not stop or test any test

The Punjab special prosecutor informed the court that on July 14, 2024, the investigation team visited the prison to question the founder of the PTI, but the accused refused. Salman Safdar argued that declarations of 26 witnesses had been recorded.

Meanwhile, the court eliminated the appels concerning the pre -trial detention of the founder of PTI for two reasons, judging that the accusation is free to approach the court of first instance for having carried out polygraph, photogrammetric and vocal legal tests, while the legal team of the founders of the PTI can raise legal objections if such a request is filed before the court of first instance.

In addition, the same bench has adjourned for a date hearing at the office in the head of the PTI Omar Sarfaraz Cheema after calling after the lawyer for the Punjab government requested a period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1304612-sc-rejects-punjab-govt-plea-for-imran-s-remand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos