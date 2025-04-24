Connect with us

Politics

Warning from PM Narendra Modi to Pahalgam terrorists in English: “End of the earth” | Top quotes | Latest news from India

Warning from PM Narendra Modi to Pahalgam terrorists in English: “End of the earth” | Top quotes | Latest news from India

 


April 24, 2025 05h00 is

Up to 26 people were killed in the vile attack by terrorists against tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swore the severe action on Thursday against the authors of the horrible terrorist attack of Pahalgam, saying that India “will continue the terrorists to the end of the earth”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expressed during the national program of the Panchayati Raj day, in the Madhubani district, Bihar. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expressed during the national program of the Panchayati Raj day, in the Madhubani district, Bihar. (PTI)

While addressing a public meeting in Madhubani of Bihar, the Prime Minister went to English and sent a message to the world community.

Today, Bihar's soil, I say to the whole world. India will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not remain unpunished, said the Prime Minister.

Read also: 20 Lakh rewards “> J&K police unveil the names of the pahalgam attackers, announces 20 Lakh reward

Here are the main quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech in Bihar

1. The Prime Minister Modi said: “All efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. The whole nation is one in this resolution. All those who believe in humanity are with us. I thank the inhabitants of various countries and their leaders with us.”

2. Pursuing his determination to fight terrorism, the Prime Minister said: “I mean in very clear terms that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will obtain a greater punishment than they can.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Coverage

3. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi urged those present to observe a one -minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack. Let us all be together in this moment of sorrow and observe a one -minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a few minutes to pay tribute to the family members that we lost during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22, he said.

4. “I say that unequivocal: the one who led this attack, and those who designed it, will be forced to pay beyond their imagination,” said Modi.

News / / India News / / Warning from PM Narendra Modi to Pahalgam terrorists in English: “End of the earth” | Top quotes

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modis-warning-to-pahalgam-terrorists-in-english-end-of-earth-top-quotes-101745481975335.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: