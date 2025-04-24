Warning from PM Narendra Modi to Pahalgam terrorists in English: “End of the earth” | Top quotes | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swore the severe action on Thursday against the authors of the horrible terrorist attack of Pahalgam, saying that India “will continue the terrorists to the end of the earth”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expressed during the national program of the Panchayati Raj day, in the Madhubani district, Bihar. (PTI)

While addressing a public meeting in Madhubani of Bihar, the Prime Minister went to English and sent a message to the world community.

Today, Bihar's soil, I say to the whole world. India will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not remain unpunished, said the Prime Minister.

Here are the main quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech in Bihar

1. The Prime Minister Modi said: “All efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. The whole nation is one in this resolution. All those who believe in humanity are with us. I thank the inhabitants of various countries and their leaders with us.”

2. Pursuing his determination to fight terrorism, the Prime Minister said: “I mean in very clear terms that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will obtain a greater punishment than they can.

3. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi urged those present to observe a one -minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack. Let us all be together in this moment of sorrow and observe a one -minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a few minutes to pay tribute to the family members that we lost during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22, he said.

4. “I say that unequivocal: the one who led this attack, and those who designed it, will be forced to pay beyond their imagination,” said Modi.