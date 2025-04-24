Politics
Donald Trump says that a reduction in prices for China depends on Beijing actions
President Donald Trump says that any reduction in prices made to China will depend on the actions of its leaders.
“It depends on China how long the prices can drop,” he said in the oval office on Wednesday.
He added that he expected to conclude an agreement and set the final price figure on China during the next two or three weeks.
Earlier this week, he reported that he would considerably reduce his 145% rate on Chinese imports, but did not clarify how much.
Trump has placed 145% import taxes on China, which was with 125% of the prices on American goods.
China replied by saying that the Trump administration should stop trying to intimidate and make its trading partner sing.
He said that American prices have challenged “basic economic laws and common sense”.
The White House is open to discuss a significant rate drop in Chinese imports in order to advance negotiations with Beijing, but will not do it alone, according to a person familiar with conversations.
This person does not say how much the White House could be willing to leave, but the Wall Street Journal reported that the figure could be as low as 50%.
A White House spokesman rejected any report as “pure speculation” and said that the news on prices would come from Trump himself.
“We are going to have a good agreement with China”, “
Trump said.
Prices could take months
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the high prices between the United States and China were not durable.
Trump confirmed to journalists on Wednesday that he was in direct contact with China and President XI “every day”.
Despite this, there remains little clarity on an agreement concluded between the two nations.
Bessent said that the third quarter of this year was a “reasonable estimate” to obtain clarity at the ultimate level of Trump prices.
In addition to steep prices on China, Trump also imposed a 10% rate on all other American imports and higher rights on steel, aluminum and cars.
He suspended the targeted prices on dozens of other countries until July 9 and has launched additional samples specific to industry from pharmaceutical and semiconductor products.
This has disrupted the financial markets and raises fears of the recession.
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that prices would slow growth and increase debt around the world.
S&P Global noted that the American commercial activity slowed down a hollow of 16 months in April while the prices invoiced for goods and services have skyrocketed.
The Federal Reserve said it has revealed that economic activity in the United States was stable in the last month, despite the uncertainty “omnipresent” concerning trade.
The Central Bank’s survey revealed a drop in international visitors in certain regions, and the prospects of many of the 12 regional Fed districts “have worsened considerably”.
US states on Sue Trump
A dozen states continued the Trump administration in front of the American Court of International Trade in New York to stop its pricing policy, saying that it had brought chaos to the American economy.
The trial said that the policy exposed by President Trump had been subject to his “whims rather than to the solid exercise of a legal authority”.
This has challenged Trump's assertion that he could arbitrarily impose the prices according to the international law on the economic powers of emergency.
The trial asks the court to declare illegal prices and prevent government agencies and its officers from applying them.
The states listed as complainants in the trial were Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.
In a press release, Arizona's prosecutor General Kris Mayes qualified Trump's pricing program as “mad”.
She said it was “not only economically reckless, it is illegal”.
Reuters / AP
|
