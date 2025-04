A survey of public opinion shared last week gave an interesting result but was not widely discussed in Türkiye. A research company asked the participants in the question, if Erdogan Wouldn't he present himself to the elections still voted for the party in power of justice and development (AKP)? Research revealed that during an election without the Turkish president, the voting of the AKP fell to 13%. According to Stunning The writer Yaar Aydn, “it once again reminded everyone of a situation that everyone knows but does not speak, namely that the Akp is only significant with Erdoan. “” “This question will be expressed more and more as elections are approaching. While things arise, Erdoan cannot present himself again because he is in his second term. If we consider that each development, in particular in the economy and foreign policy, postpones the early elections a little more, an election without Erdoan is not so far. “It is not easy to say today if AKP deputies will prefer a first election with Erdoan and lose, or a normal election without Erdoan and with hope for the future.” The columnist also said that the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of the AKP Coalition (MHP) also faced similar difficulties. “In fact, a similar situation applies to the MHP. Since its official foundation in February 1969, the MHP has only been governed by two presidents. Devlet Baheli has been in the president since 1997. Baheli also said, “said Aydn. Aydn also explained that the Turkish president and Baheli are “undoubtedly” the most important political figures of Türkiye Over the past 25 years, even if they have spent the first fifteen years in conflict. “To put it more clearly, they are directly responsible for the situation in which the policy is found, even the country's style of governance, has been built on these two names. The presidential system of the government is nothing more than a dress sewn on these two names,” the Turkish journalist wrote. “One of the reasons for the crises of the ruling party is that no serious preparation has been carried out during a period when these names will not be present.” He concludes his article by saying that because of the succession crisis in the ruling party, “his regime tries to attack the opposition because he cannot find a solution. However, it is clear that the problem for the people is not only the names, but the system itself. ” “The people's problem is with the regime of a single man,” concluded Aydn. Find out more: Professor Vlados: USA-China prices lead to a freezing of commercial relations that Greece has tourism as a rescue buoy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2025/04/25/turkish-media-akps-vote-erdogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

