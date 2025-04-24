Politics
Jokowi's legal stages to cope with the accusation of false diplomas are considered good lessons in democracy
Jakarta, investor.id – Political analyst Boni Hargens assesses the stages of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to bring legal action on charges of false diplomas to be an important lesson in democracy. This shows how the democracy of the law should work.
According to Boni, Jokowi's stages are strategic in the context of democracy because in a democratic country, each citizen is held at the same distance when he is drawn from the constitutional line. This means that everyone is the same in the eyes of the law.
The involvement, whoever must submit to the rule of law. Those who took the streets by raising the house of Jokowi in solo while carrying a story of Hoaks on the Jokowi diploma, must be aware that Indonesia is a primacy of the law.
“They must be responsible for their accusations in the legal room, not by agitation in the community,” he said in a public discussion entitled “Jokowi Legal Steps, Democracy Lessons” held by the # Indonésiaaarah movement in the Semanggi region, Jakarta, Thursday (24/24/2025).
Boni said those who accused Jokowi's false diploma should be able to prove it before the court. They shouldn't just accuse or spread slander. Because in the test process, the initial evidence will be presented.
“Now this is very precious because it will educate the Indonesian people that we cannot do slander or hoaks, in particular with certain political reasons which are made in a way, vulgar, coherent and simultaneous,” concluded Boni.
We know that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has taken legal measures linked to the accusations of false diplomas. There are four people who have the potential to report. Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan said that the files that had been collected were included in the finalization phase.
In the near future, Jokowi will take legal measures. It is just that Jacob did not reveal the fourth identity that would be reported to the police.
“Until now, although there may be about four people that we have completed all the documents and proofs in support,” Yakub Hasibuan told journalists in a restaurant in the Menteng region, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (04/22/2025).
The next day, the young volunteers of Patriot Nusantara reported four people to the criminal investigation police concerning the accusation of false Joko Widodo diploma on Wednesday (23/04/2025). The report was sent by the president of Nusanta Volunteer Youth, Andi Kurniawan and registered in the number of LP / B / 978 / IV / 2025 / SPKT / Metro Jakarta Police / Metro Jaya Police.
Four people reported were the former Menpora Roy Suryo, the digital forensic expert Rismonipar, vice-president of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA) Rizal Fadillah, and Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma.
The journalist's lawyer, Rusdiansyah, said that the parties reported were suspected of having violated article 160 of the penal code linked to the crime of public incentive by the accusation of false diplomas belonging to Jokowi.
“We see that this happens in the Academic Community of the UGM, in Solo, around the house of Pak Jokowi caused disorders,” said Rusdiansyah.
Rusdiansyah said that the report was published by his group on the personal initiative and without order or communication with the Jokowi legal team. He said he did not know that the four people reported by his client were the same part as the figure that would be reported by Jokowi or not.
Editor: Ik
([email protected])
Follow the channel Telegram We to update investor.id articles.id
Read the rest of news on Google News
Live streaming
Look for information on information and analysis of the economic, financial and capital market in IDTV
|
Sources
2/ https://investor.id/national/395646/langkah-hukum-jokowi-hadapi-tuduhan-ijazah-palsu-dinilai-pelajaran-bagus-berdemokrasi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Donald Trump caused a political earthquake in Canada
- China says there are no negotiations with the Trump administration on prices
- Jokowi did not attend the alleged trial of a false diploma because Prabowo was sent to the Vatican
- Measles may be revived in the US, according to a Stanford medical-led study.
- Pti leaders among 17 charges in the May 9 case
- Nigel Farage 'S Reform UK: YouGOV POLL winning the next general election
- Coco Gauff takes Miu Miu and a new balance to the tennis court
- Europe taken in a dilemma while Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fight a first tariff war post
- India will identify, trace, punish all the terrorists and their donors: PM Modi –
- Small Business Owners with General Uncertainty 'Graple
- Elon Musk went back from DOGE to focus on Tesla
- Americans weigh on the first 100 days of Trump's second term