Jokowi's legal stages to cope with the accusation of false diplomas are considered good lessons in democracy

Jakarta, investor.id – Political analyst Boni Hargens assesses the stages of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to bring legal action on charges of false diplomas to be an important lesson in democracy. This shows how the democracy of the law should work.

According to Boni, Jokowi's stages are strategic in the context of democracy because in a democratic country, each citizen is held at the same distance when he is drawn from the constitutional line. This means that everyone is the same in the eyes of the law.

The involvement, whoever must submit to the rule of law. Those who took the streets by raising the house of Jokowi in solo while carrying a story of Hoaks on the Jokowi diploma, must be aware that Indonesia is a primacy of the law.

“They must be responsible for their accusations in the legal room, not by agitation in the community,” he said in a public discussion entitled “Jokowi Legal Steps, Democracy Lessons” held by the # Indonésiaaarah movement in the Semanggi region, Jakarta, Thursday (24/24/2025).

Boni said those who accused Jokowi's false diploma should be able to prove it before the court. They shouldn't just accuse or spread slander. Because in the test process, the initial evidence will be presented.

“Now this is very precious because it will educate the Indonesian people that we cannot do slander or hoaks, in particular with certain political reasons which are made in a way, vulgar, coherent and simultaneous,” concluded Boni.

We know that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has taken legal measures linked to the accusations of false diplomas. There are four people who have the potential to report. Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan said that the files that had been collected were included in the finalization phase.

In the near future, Jokowi will take legal measures. It is just that Jacob did not reveal the fourth identity that would be reported to the police.

“Until now, although there may be about four people that we have completed all the documents and proofs in support,” Yakub Hasibuan told journalists in a restaurant in the Menteng region, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (04/22/2025).

The next day, the young volunteers of Patriot Nusantara reported four people to the criminal investigation police concerning the accusation of false Joko Widodo diploma on Wednesday (23/04/2025). The report was sent by the president of Nusanta Volunteer Youth, Andi Kurniawan and registered in the number of LP / B / 978 / IV / 2025 / SPKT / Metro Jakarta Police / Metro Jaya Police.

Four people reported were the former Menpora Roy Suryo, the digital forensic expert Rismonipar, vice-president of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA) Rizal Fadillah, and Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma.

The journalist's lawyer, Rusdiansyah, said that the parties reported were suspected of having violated article 160 of the penal code linked to the crime of public incentive by the accusation of false diplomas belonging to Jokowi.

“We see that this happens in the Academic Community of the UGM, in Solo, around the house of Pak Jokowi caused disorders,” said Rusdiansyah.

Rusdiansyah said that the report was published by his group on the personal initiative and without order or communication with the Jokowi legal team. He said he did not know that the four people reported by his client were the same part as the figure that would be reported by Jokowi or not.

