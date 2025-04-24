



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to use his visit to Washington on April 24 to urge the United States not to put pressure on Ukraine to accept a peace agreement that promotes Moscow, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing three officials informed of the trip. According to the publicationRutte is expected to meet the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. His message will focus on the risks of negotiating an agreement which does not take into account the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the wider threat of such a decision would present itself to European security. Rutte would have pointed out that any regulation imposed on kyiv, in particular an alignment with the requests of the Kremlin, would only inhold the Russian assault and destabilize the region more, the sources said. The visit comes as Ukraine faces increasing pressure to respond to a controversial proposal for American peace which would have been presented in Paris on April 17. According to the Wall Street Journal, the plan includes the American recognition of the annexation of Crimea in 2014 by Russia and the ban on Ukraine joining NATO two basic Russian requests. Ukraine has categorically rejected any regulation involving territorial concessions. “This violates our constitution. It is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 22. US President Donald Trump denied that Ukraine is forced to accept the Crimea Clause. However, he criticized Zelensky's refusal to consider the question as “harmful to peace negotiations”. The proposal triggered a very long way from Trump supporters. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the plan on April 24, calling for this a reward for Russian assault and warning that he may allow Russia to come together for another assault. On April 24, Russia launched fatal missile strikes on kyiv, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 90. Trump replied by saying that he was “not satisfied” with the attack, calling him “not necessary” and poorly timed, but that he had not emitted by the conviction or the threat of consequences. Ukraine has already accepted a 30-day ceasefire offered by the United States presented for the first time on March 11. Russia has so far refused to agree, continuing offensive operations on the front lines of Ukraine. Rutte should also discuss NATO's long-term defense posture in Europe, in particular in more transfer from the military burden of the United States alliance to European forces, according to FT sources. Impossible to believe in Kyiv, prevails over the position on Russia stunned after another deadly attack US President Donald Trump has not failed to condemn his Russian counterpart following another devastating missile attack against Ukraine, throwing additional doubts about Washingtons's ability to negotiate peace in the country. I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not

