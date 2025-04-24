Americans weigh on the first 100 days of Trump's second term





While President Donald Trump approaches the 100th day of his second term, a Fox News investigation finds the work satisfied with the work he does on border security, but dissatisfied with most other questions, including inflation.

Trump receives his best scores on border security, as a majority of 55%approves. This is the only problem where its notes are in positive territory. On immigration, a record summit of 47% approves Trump (48% disapprove), while a new hollow of 38% approves the economy (56% disapprove). Its worst notes are on inflation (33% to approve, 59% disapprove), followed by prices (33% -58%), foreign policy (40% -54%), taxes (38% -53%) and firearms (41% -44%).

The overall approval of Trumps' professional performance reached 44%, down 5 points compared to the approval of 49% in March. This is lower than the approval of Joe Biden (54%), Barack Obama (62%) and George W. Bush (63%) at 100 days in their presidencies. It is also less than 1 point compared to the approval of 45% at this stage at this stage eight years ago.

Some 59% of voters are not satisfied with the way things happen in the country. It is an improvement since the end of the former president of President Bidens (68% dissatisfied), but worse than four years ago at the start of the term Bidens (53% dissatisfied). It is also worse than the 100 -day brand of Trumps' first mandate (53% dissatisfied). Since its inauguration in January, the satisfaction of the Democrats has turned to dissatisfaction and vice versa among the Republicans. Disstablishment remained stable among the self -employed.

Voters remain dark as to the economy, because 71% negatively assess economic conditions and 55% say that it is getting worse for their families. These two figures are slight improvements compared to their position in December. However, only 28% say that he has the impression that things improve and by a margin of 22 points, more time than politicians prevail rather than helping the economy. Trump is underwater by a narrower 11 point margin when voters are invited to what they expect from its long -term policies (40% help against 51% injuries).

They are also less optimistic about the future than at the start of Trumps' first term. Based on the first 100 days, 38% in total and 75% of Republicans say they feel encouraged over the next four years. In 2017, these figures were 45% and 84% respectively.

Although inflation remains a major concern, the 82% who say they are extremely or very concerned about high prices have been the lowest since September 2021. This marks an 89% drop in January and a 93% summit in July 2022.

8 other out of 10 voters are concerned about political divisions (78%), while around 7 out of 10 feel the same for health care (76%), public spending (73%) and a recession (72%). Two -thirds or less concern about immigration (66%), Iran, obtaining a nuclear bomb (66%), a Russian invasion of Ukraine (61%) and the stock market (58%).

Although there is a bipartite concern about inflation, the parties are divided on other questions. Anxiety about a recession and health care is the other main problems for Democrats, while Republicans are more concerned about public spending and immigration.

“While we are going from one administration to another and the Trump administration tries to find its base, many still consider our leaders as insensitive to their main concerns,” said the Republican Sons Daron Shaw, who conducts new Fox surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson. “The supporters have overturned, of course, so now its democrats who are the most worried, but many independents and republicans are also skeptical that their economic fears are approached.”

Almost three -quarters (72%) believe that prices will increase the cost of products, including Democratic majorities (88%), self -employed (76%) and Republicans (55%). A 55% record believes that prices harm the economy and plurality say they injure jobs (44% injured against 36% of aid). Two -thirds concern that a trade war with China could transform into a military confrontation.

In the efforts of the Ministry of the Government of the Government to reform the federal government, almost half say that its DOGE will make the government more effective (49%), will improve the economy (47%) and improve government services (46%), while less expect it to reduce its taxes (43%).

A slight majority, 52%, say that the Trump administration was not “competent and effective” in the management of the federal government unchanged in the number which declared the same thing in 2017.

The judges of the Federal District Courts have challenged certain Trump administration policies concerning, among other things, to dismiss workers from the branches and deported illegal immigrants. Voters rank on the side of the judges, because 58% believe that they legitimately exercise their power in accordance with the control system and counterweight constitutions, while 33% say that they illegally interfere with the constitutional authority of presidents.

Two -thirds say that the president cannot ignore justice decisions, and voters are much more concerned with a margin of 19 points, about the president without taking into account the judiciary than in the courts which go beyond their authority.

Among the Republicans, 36% agree that the judiciary legitimately exercises its power and a thin majority of 51% says that the president cannot ignore court decisions.

“While Trump can feel on a favorable field when he argues on immigration with the Democrats, there are obvious risks to push him too far,” said Anderson. “A risk is that it is considered the fact to the detriment of economic questions, which concerns more voters than immigration. Another is to ignore the courts and lose supporters who see the value of checks and balances.”

Fewer voters hope for the success of prevailing its second term. When they were asked to put aside how they voted, 62% say they want it to succeed a drop of 18 points compared to the 80% that expressed this feeling eight years ago. While the support of the Republicans is stable, with more than 9 out of 10 wishing Trump, the share of Democrats and the self -employed who want him to succeed has dropped 30 or more since 2017.

Eighty-nine percent of those who supported Trump in 2024 remain satisfied with their choice. It was down compared to 92% that felt four years ago and 97% eight years ago. Overall, 85% say they are still satisfied with their vote for the president, including 90% of the supporters of Kamala Harris.

Poll-Pourri

Investors are more likely than non-investors to approve the professional performance of the economy, inflation, prices and taxes, and they evaluate the economic conditions both for the nation and their families more positively. And although more investors are concerned about the stock market, a greater number of non-investors are concerned about inflation and a recession this year.

Forty-two percent approves the work that JD Vance does as vice-president, while 51% disapprove of.

For Elon Musks, work with Doge, 39% approve and 56% disapprove of.

Almost half of the voters have a favorable opinion on Trump as a person: 45% favorable and 55% unfavorable, for a net negative note of 10 points. The views of First Lady Melania Trump are 6 points positive, because 45% also have a favorable opinion about it, while 39% consider it unfavorably. In June 2017, 51% considered the first positive lady, while 47% considered the president favorably.

A third party believes that divine intervention helped get trumps to return to the White House. Thirty-two percent feel that he was saved from two attempts to assassinate because God wanted him to be again president, including the majority of white evangelical Christians (56%), the Republicans (60%), 2024 supporters of Trump (62%) and the supporters of Maga (70%).

Directed from April 18 to 21, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,104 voters registered at random in a national voter file. The respondents maintained themselves with live interviewers on fixed lines (127) and mobile phones (703) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (274). The results based on the full sample have a sampling margin of 3 percentage points. The sampling error for the results between the subgroups is higher. In addition to the sampling error, the wording of the question and the order can influence the results. Weights are generally applied to age, breed, education and area variables to ensure that demographic data are representative of the registered electoral population. Sources to develop weight objectives include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis and voter file data.

Fox News Victoria Balara contributed to this report.

As head of the vote unit, Dana Blanton directs the Fox News survey and oversees the electoral survey of the analysis of Fox News voters.

