Europe taken in a dilemma while Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fight a first tariff war post
The European Union is trying to diversify its economic commitments and considers China as a strong partner to resist the Trumpian tariff threat. Will EU-China 'economic partnership cement their link and weaken American economic primacy? Can China and the EU be partners to face American unilateralism, especially in economic affairs?
Poland, the current president of the European Union, has a Herculean task to come to provide leaders in Europe in the midst of a complex cold war in the geo-economic landscape playing in the world today.
The Polish economy is deeply tangled with the Chinese economy. It is at the front line of the Chinese belt and the road in Europe. The Warsaw-Washington strategic partnership, at the same time, is very deep and large. But Trump 2.0 brought unprecedented challenges. How Poland, from its experience, will deal with China on economic issues during its presidency of the EU is supervised by everything.
The world is currently engulfed in the complicated economic cold war, triggered by American president Donald Trump. While trying to make America again large in accordance with its campaign promises, Trump began the economic cold warrilation from the very moment as its inauguration as 47th presentation of the United States was over.
Ironically, the current economic cold war is not between two blocks of the nations, as was the case during the Cold War which started shortly after the end of the Second World War. It is between the United States of America and the rest of the world. By announcing his pricing policy, President Trump clearly said that all countries, including friends, enemies and neutrals, will have to pay higher prices to export their goods to the United States. The list of countries mentioned by the American president included countries that were not even inhabited by humans!
President Trump’s initial objectives were surprisingly secular strategic allies in the United States, such as Canada, Mexico and the European Union. And the economic cold war he sparked has become complex, because some of the goods faced at higher prices were against American interests. Trump imposed high prices, withdrawn some, added more, suspended some of them and finally granted relief of eighty-days with the expectations that countries are approaching, negotiate, would compromise and he would conclude the agreements that would be most suitable in the United States.
Unsurprisingly, many countries seem to have come forward to negotiate agreements with the Trump administration. The country that did not move was the People's Republic of China. President Xi Jinping of China, considered a friend of Donald Trump himself, called for negotiations to resolve the differences with mutual respect, but refused to accept the unilateral terms and conditions proposed by President Trump. The result was tit-for-tat prices imposed by the United States and China against each other and the economic cold war has experienced a high drama, a behavior of the stubborn state and assumed additional complexity.
While various countries have attempted to go and have the Trump Administration, the American-Chinese Economic Economic War threatens to have an impact on the global political economy, in particular international trade due to the existence of a complex network of supply chains and value chains crossing China.
The European Union in the process is in the eye of the storm. Many Western European countries are part of the United States’s-managed alliance system since NATO training in 1949. The initial political measures that ultimately led to European economic integration were inspired by the United States to counter the former Soviet Union. And the Eastern-Nternal countries have joined the NATO alliance and the European Union gradually after the Soviet collapse and the end of the Cold War. Today, almost all of Europe is in a transatlantic partnership with the United States.
Currently, EU countries are in a huge dilemma. While the United States and China fight economic war, the EU is struggling to be with the United States or China. Interestingly, the EU cannot remain in isolation either. The EU shares with American cultural traditions, political values and strategic visions, but is now found in a deep link due to Trump's tariff threats, which will not disturb EU economies beyond belief. China and the EU differ too intensely in political values and cultural ethics, but the two have been among the largest trade partners and investment in recent times and have enormously benefit from their economic cooperation.
Thus, a political and strategic ally of the EU has become an economic threat and its systemic rival as China is an economic ally. The EUS strategic ally and the economic ally are in disastrous mode of confrontation. What should he do? Asia Asia Asian Asian allies have often expressed similar concern. But EU member countries are also part of NATO and their mutual economic interdependence with the United States is enormous. The EU cannot simply move away from this reality.
On the other hand, China is considered by the EU as an economic competitor and a systemic rival. Currently, the EU faces different economic challenges from the United States and China. There has also been disputes between the United States and the EU earlier, but prevailing on the threat of high prices is an arrow directly intended for EUS Economic Heart. At the same time, the EU has disputes with China on issues, such as subsidies, market access, intellectual property rights, dumping and cheap electric electric vehicles flooding European automotive markets.
Faced with Trumps' pricing threats, the EU certainly tried to reach out to China for deeper economic commitments. High level interactions took place both in Beijing and Brussels. China seems ready to return. But the United States firmly enters between the two and urges the EU to unsubscribe from China to obtain pricing relief and China threatens reprisals against any country that would play the American card and distance from China.
The fate of EUS is exacerbated by the policy of Trumps Russia, its constraint to support Ukraine insofar as there is a good deal to end the Ukrainian war in a way that would ensure sustainable European security; And biting energy shortages to the detriment of the economy of continents. However, the EU would find it difficult to abandon the United States and embrace China to create new rules for international trade and trade.
The differences in the EU-China in relation to human rights, political values, the rule of law and the principles of fair trade would prevent them from meeting against the United States, despite the latter which pose them a common tariff challenge.
Significantly, the EU cannot even adopt economic non-alignment, as the United States and China are essential for EUS’s economic stability and growth. For the EU, it may be preferable to improve economic commitments with several other countries and reduce the number of eggs in the Chinese basket. In other words, de-turn the United States and China!
The author is the founding president, Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies, former professor at JNU. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the points of view of the first points.
