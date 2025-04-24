Jokowi did not attend the alleged trial of a false diploma because Prabowo was sent to the Vatican

Solo, kompas.com -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo was absent directly in the inaugural trial of allegation false degree At the solo district court, Thursday 24/04/2025).

The number numbered 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT took place in the Kusuma Admaja room, with the applicant Muhammad Taufiq on behalf of the group False degree The company is not ashamed (UGM deception).

Jokowi Pursued Kpu Solo, Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta and Gadjah Mada University Yogyakarta.

“The defendant was represented by the lawyer, Kpu Solo was present, the Lycée Solo 6 was present with the director and UGM was represented by the lawyer,” said Chief Putu Gde Hariadi.

The trial began by checking the defendants' documents.

Jokowi's lawyer IRPAN said his party has prepared documents such as special proxy, oath reports and identification defenders.

“Particularly linked to special proxy, sweeping minutes and the identification of defenders,” said Irpan.

Irpan added, Jokowi was in Jakarta and assigned to the Vatican as a special messenger to transmit condolences for the death of Pope Francis.

“Mr. Jokowi obtained a special messenger from the president to make a decent visit to the Vatican,” he said.



