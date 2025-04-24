



China denied the statement of US President Donald Trump on Thursday, the two parties were involved in active prices, and said the United States should revoke its unilateral prices against the nation.

China's repression on prices, with American import rights, now raised that 145% on products manufactured in China, comes after Trump said Tuesday that the final rate of Chinese goods would decrease “considerably”. But Beijing said Thursday that any suggestion of progress in this case was as foundation as “trying to get the wind”.

The trade war between China and the United States has intensified in recent weeks, each nation hiking its import rights several times in a tit-for-tat. But this week’s Trump administration provided signs that they are interested in a commercial pact, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that Trump administration had a “opportunity for a big business” on trade between the United States and China.

And Trump had told journalists earlier in the week that “everything is active” when he had been asked if he joined China, although Bessent said there were no official negotiations.

“The position of China is consistent and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be carried out on the basis of mutual respect and, equally,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, He Yadong. “Any complaint on the progress of commercial negotiations in China and the United States is baseless as trying to take the wind and has no factual basis.”

Trump had put 145% prices on imports from China, while China retaliated with 125% tariffs on American products. While Trump gave other countries a 90-day break on prices, while their leaders have undertaken to negotiate with the United States, China has remained except.

Trump says he will reduce the prices against China “substantially” 03:37

Instead, Beijing has raised its own prices and deployed other economic measures in response while producing “fighting until the end”. For example, China has restricted exports of rare earth minerals and has raised several cases against the United States to the World Trade Organization.

China has also clearly indicated that discussions should involve the cancellation of all prices it is currently faced.

“The measures to increase unilateral prices have been launched by the United States. If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should face the rational votes of the international community and all parties at home, completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China and find ways to resolve differences by equal dialogue,” the spokesman said.

Despite the economic measures oriented against China, Trump said on Tuesday that he would be “very nice” and not play Hardball with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We will live together very happily and ideally work together,” said Trump.

